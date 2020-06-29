Burkhart: Wyoming stands ready to meet our nation's strategic needs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As our nation and the world works to reopen amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the costs of our reliance on foreign sources for critical resources has been made clear to every American. The most recent focus has been on pharmaceuticals, and personal protective and medical equipment. But, our dependence on foreign sources of supply is much deeper and poses threats to our national and economic security.

Another critical vulnerability lies in rare earth materials, rare earth magnets and other associated high-tech products. Rare earths aren’t really so rare but economic, concentrated deposits of them are. In fact, such a deposit exists right here in Wyoming.

Because of China’s predatory trade policies, and the United States’ failure to address our vulnerabilities, we are almost entirely reliant on the Chinese Communist Party’s willingness to supply the rare earth minerals that are needed to build everything from smartphones to advanced weapons systems and our critical infrastructure. The CCP could utterly cripple our defense industrial base by simply refusing to supply these critical minerals. This enormous vulnerability is as unnecessary as it is dangerous to every American.