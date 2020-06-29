Burkhart: Wyoming stands ready to meet our nation's strategic needs

As our nation and the world works to reopen amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the costs of our reliance on foreign sources for critical resources has been made clear to every American. The most recent focus has been on pharmaceuticals, and personal protective and medical equipment. But, our dependence on foreign sources of supply is much deeper and poses threats to our national and economic security.
Another critical vulnerability lies in rare earth materials, rare earth magnets and other associated high-tech products. Rare earths aren’t really so rare but economic, concentrated deposits of them are. In fact, such a deposit exists right here in Wyoming.
Because of China’s predatory trade policies, and the United States’ failure to address our vulnerabilities, we are almost entirely reliant on the Chinese Communist Party’s willingness to supply the rare earth minerals that are needed to build everything from smartphones to advanced weapons systems and our critical infrastructure. The CCP could utterly cripple our defense industrial base by simply refusing to supply these critical minerals. This enormous vulnerability is as unnecessary as it is dangerous to every American.
For decades, national defense experts have been sounding alarms to America’s leaders that without a viable and secure domestic rare earth supply chain, from mines to magnets, our nation’s economic and national security remains exposed to the actions of strategic competitors. In 2018, an important U.S. government analysis of the American defense industrial base concluded that China’s control of critical minerals is a significant and growing risk to our national and economic security. The CCP has already demonstrated to the world its willingness to weaponize its global control of rare earths when they announced they would block rare earth shipments to Japan as a response to an entirely unrelated territorial dispute. We cannot afford to allow our men and women in uniform to rely on the Chinese government to dictate what strategic minerals are available to manufacture the tools they rely upon to protect America’s interests.
Luckily, Wyoming and a handful of other states are home to significant deposits of rare earth elements and North American companies like Rare Element Resources, a Wyoming corporation, stand ready to contribute to the development of a new domestic critical mineral supply chain. RER’s Bear Lodge Project, located close to Sundance with a planned processing plant in Upton, has successfully completed extensive feasibility studies. It has been determined to represent a domestic source of the rare earth elements that are specifically required for the production of national-security grade equipment and magnets that the Pentagon and Department of Energy have classed as “critical.” Bear Lodge is unequivocally one of the most important non-Chinese rare earth projects in the world.
The Bear Lodge mine will be coupled with RER’s innovative, proprietary rare earth separation technology, a required step in utilizing rare earths in industrial production. Thus, Wyoming is poised to provide our defense and technology industrial base with entirely domestically mined, refined and separated rare earth materials to provide our military with a stable, American source of critical minerals. This Wyoming project will provide substantial economic benefit to Wyoming including high-paying, high-tech jobs that will move Wyoming’s economy into a new high-tech era.
Congress recognized the threat of our dependence on Chinese rare earths and took a step forward to reduce China’s participation in our defense supply chains. Unfortunately, this effort did not go far enough in removing China from Pentagon supply chains by permitting rare earth end-items, like magnets, to continue containing rare earths mined, refined and separated in China. Congress must act quickly to fix this loophole, foster a domestic mines-to-magnets rare earth supply chain and ultimately cut our critical mineral dependency on China.
Bear Lodge stands ready to be a catalyst for economic growth in Wyoming and national security support across the United States. Leadership from Washington is critical to allowing the development of this Wyoming-based domestic industry in a global market that has long been dominated by Chinese companies with the backing of the CCP. We must learn the lesson that we must be self-sufficient in providing for our national security. Dependence on China for our critical needs is unwise, unhealthy and unacceptable.
