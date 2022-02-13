Burlingame: Why it matters

If I thought some hulked out boy was eyeing my daughter’s hard won swimming prize, I’d be angry too. If I’d been fed media images of girl’s teams under siege from an activist agenda, I’d sure as heck want to protect them with all my heart.

I understand that some well meaning people have been fed this image, meant to outrage and provoke a backlash against transgender and intersex girls playing in sports. And I wish all of you could see what I see: little girls struggling to fit in and feel safe. Transgender girls born into Wyoming families, far away from city centers that provide insulation and education… our kids all the same.

And they want what everyone wants: to feel safe. To get through middle school without getting ridiculed. Maybe make a few friends. See our parents look proud when we score a goal or cheer from the sidelines.

For the last eight years, that has been possible. The Wyoming High School Activities Association put into place a very common sense policy: “[we] allow participation for all students regardless of their gender identity or expression. The purpose of this policy is to designate a set of criteria in which a student-athlete may be able to compete on a level playing field in a safe and competitive environment, free of discrimination while balancing the safety and fairness of such participation with all competitors. Fundamental fairness, as well as most local, state and federal rules and regulations, allow schools to provide intersex and transgender student-athletes with equal opportunities to participate in athletics. This policy creates a framework in which this participation may occur in a safe and healthy manner that is fair to all competitors.”

That policy has allowed girls all over the state, transgender, intersex or cisgender, that is, girls whose identity matched up with their biology from birth, to play side by side all across our great state.

SF 51 seeks to upend that level playing field and replace it with something that will do damage not only to local control, but also to vulnerable children who have been participating without incident for at least the last eight years that this policy has stood. SF 51 feeds the outrage machine, pouring gasoline on the culture wars that have been raging across our country.

But we don’t have to let it happen. You can take those fabricated images of boys pretending to be girls and swooping in to steal medals and replace them with real stories, of real Wyoming girls. Like my friend, Santi who transitioned while a student at the University of Wyoming and went on to success as a UW cheerleader.

Her story is one you hear echoed all over the state. She grew up in Rawlins and Rock Springs and graduated from High School in Douglas. Santi tried out for the UW cheer team when she still presented as a boy. It was only when her grades began slipping and she fell into a depressed mental state that her coach reached out to her about what she was going through. She says from the moment she unburdened herself, and shared the secret pain of her loneliness and confusion, her world began to change. Her coach not only offered to support her without pushing her in any direction, he got the rest of the athletics team on board. Santi says, “from the moment I came out as transgender they all made me feel like what mattered was that I was safe and I was happy. I didn’t know that could happen in Wyoming.”

Of course that can happen in Wyoming. Santi’s coach knew that the diminutive girl from Douglas wasn’t a threat to the other girls on the team, she was a unique person, who deserved what all Wyoming youth deserve: to be safe and happy.

What happened after Santi was allowed to participate as the girl that she is? She came off academic probation. Her grades and her mental health improved. And she’s proud of her time cheering not just for the hope and enthusiasm the team provided at games, but because of the community service and outreach that the squad excelled at. That’s what matters. That’s what should matter. Your character.

My friend, Brad Enzi has coached a lot of teams around the state and when I asked him for advice the other day on how to talk to folks who were worried about this he said, “remind them that all of the transgender kids I’ve talked to are just looking for camaraderie and personal development, not even necessarily competition, and don’t we want our kids to have that?”

Some of us do. Most of us do. If this matters to you, I hope you’ll join me in reaching out to your legislators and let them know, we already have a policy in place and it is working just fine. Let’s dedicate ourselves this budget session to working on… the budget.

Sara Burlingame is the Executive Director at Wyoming Equality and in 2019/20 represented House District 44 in the Wyoming legislature.

