Burns: Why focus on fathers?

Why a Father’s Day Event? It’s a question Casper Housing Authority (CHA) gets every year as they plan and promote their annual Father’s Day event. Yesterday, the Casper Housing Authority welcomed the community to its 8th Annual Father’s Day Event — A Celebration of Families. Nine years ago (they missed last year due to COVID), CHA started this event as part of the U.S. Department of Urban Housing and Development (HUD) Strong Families Initiative. As a result, CHA proudly holds the unique designation of being one of the largest events in the nation, with over 2000 people attending. Yet even after all that, the same question lingers, “Why do you focus on fathers?”

The simple answer is that CHA focuses on fathers because they are often overlooked or absent in their line of work. The complex answer is that society needs to address the issues and create awareness about children growing up without a father or male role model. According to U.S. Census Bureau (2020) data, over 18.3 million children or 1 out of 4 children live in father or male-absent homes. These children are at a 4X greater risk of poverty, 7X more likely to become pregnant as a teen, more likely to face abuse and neglect, commit crimes, end up incarcerated, and 2X more likely to drop out of high school. These statistics show just a glimpse into the adverse outcomes of father or male-absent homes. And this reality doesn’t just affect the home but the community as a whole. The actual monetary cost of children engaging in crime, dropping out of school, and teen pregnancy is a burden shared by everyone.