Cantine: Seeds of recovery

Nature has a marvelous way of reproduction and growth. I know only a little. However, I will share an insight that has been given to me over the past decade:
We were blessed to have been the opportunity of building and living on a wonderful acreage on the high plains of Wyoming south of Glendo. When we initially purchased this property nestled in this scenic valley our priority was to clear the land from an overgrowth of sage and greasewood which had spread over 15 acres. During our first spring we spent countless hours on the tractor mowing the fields of the overgrowth. To our surprise we found that there was sparse grass growing beneath the thickness of the mowed foliage. We realized that we needed to re-seed the entire property to provide a good ground cover, not only for beauty but also as a good environment for wildlife.
I contacted our great friend Lloyd Sommers who ranched in the valley for his entire life as well as his family before him. His vast knowledge and experience became the basis for my inspiration. When I asked Lloyd’s advice on the possibility of seeding the land he explained to me that this land had once been a pasture and was well suited for grass. After many years of abandonment, the sage had overgrown the fields as nature’s way of conserving the top soil.
Not knowing what seed to plant I asked my friend which seed he would recommend. He described a prairie grassland mix. Being somewhat impatient I asked if this seed would grow immediately. His response was that the mix has different germination rates. Simply put, some seed would grow in the first season while other seed will lie dormant for a year while other will not germinate for two to five years. In this way the land would have new growth on a regular basis. As always, some seed would fail to produce results.
Taking his advice, we planted the prairie grassland mix and true to his word our place became a beautiful spot in the years to come. This lush pierce of earth has become a haven for wildlife and birds which we enjoyed immensely.
This experience brought me to the inspiration that as people in recovery we try to plant the seeds of recovery in those who are still struggling. Our experience, strength and hope is vital for those that we would help. Just as with nature’s way, some seeds of recovery will germinate immediately and some will not. Some of the seed will lie dormant waiting for there time to grow. And there will be a few that will never germinate.
Our responsibility as planters of the recovery seed is to continue to plant the seed without disappointment or expectation. If we persist, many amazing and beautiful results will happen. The seeds of recovery will then be planted in still others.
