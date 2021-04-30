Cantine: Seeds of recovery

Nature has a marvelous way of reproduction and growth. I know only a little. However, I will share an insight that has been given to me over the past decade:

We were blessed to have been the opportunity of building and living on a wonderful acreage on the high plains of Wyoming south of Glendo. When we initially purchased this property nestled in this scenic valley our priority was to clear the land from an overgrowth of sage and greasewood which had spread over 15 acres. During our first spring we spent countless hours on the tractor mowing the fields of the overgrowth. To our surprise we found that there was sparse grass growing beneath the thickness of the mowed foliage. We realized that we needed to re-seed the entire property to provide a good ground cover, not only for beauty but also as a good environment for wildlife.

I contacted our great friend Lloyd Sommers who ranched in the valley for his entire life as well as his family before him. His vast knowledge and experience became the basis for my inspiration. When I asked Lloyd’s advice on the possibility of seeding the land he explained to me that this land had once been a pasture and was well suited for grass. After many years of abandonment, the sage had overgrown the fields as nature’s way of conserving the top soil.