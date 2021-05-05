Carter: Land, fish and wildlife worth more than this gold mine

The Nez Perce doubt that Perpetua Resources will stick around if the mine is permitted by the federal government. Perpetua is now majority-owned by a New York-based corporation that recently replaced most of the mining company’s governing board.

The company might opt to sell its shares for a huge profit and then exit the scene. A new corporation could then step in to extract gold, leaving behind a new legacy of toxic contamination and resource destruction that will plague our communities for generations to come.

We know all too well the pattern of exploit-and-abandon. Corporations don’t keep their promises, and federal mining laws offer little or no accountability. We want this permit to mine gold denied.

The United States, as a signatory to the 1855 Treaty and trustee to the Tribe, has a responsibility to protect and honor our treaty rights and resources. These treaty obligations, which predate the 1872 General Mining Law, are rooted in the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution and represent the solemn word of the United States.

For us, the Nimíipuu, the value of the land, fish, wildlife and other natural resources will always be worth more than gold. Chief Joseph left us with these words that we will never forget: “It makes my heart sick when I remember all the good words and the broken promises.”

The United States must not turn a blind eye to the Stibnite Gold project. We ask that this country honor Nez Perce treaty rights and protect the lands and resources important to all the people of Idaho.

Marcie Carter is a citizen of the Nez Perce Tribe and a contributor to writersontherange.org, a nonprofit dedicated to spurring lively conversation about the West.

