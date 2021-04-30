CATC: Let's set the record straight on CATC

You, the City Manager, claim that CATC has failed to explain the monies it collected for expenses that had already been paid by the City of Casper. As stated, the City never told CATC this was a condition. The City reviewed all of CATC finances. As explained to the City on a number of times, CATC contracted to provide transportation services to the City and for rural transportation. CATC received grants to do so. The fact that the City used CARES money that did not require a match did not create any legal obligation to cease receiving other grant funds to CATC’s knowledge. The City has not yet explained why it believes there is any legal obligation to do so. CATC asked and continues to ask what contract, rule, regulation, or law CATC violated in receiving CARES monies that the City knew about in advance of the payment. Shame on you for not answering the question and still claiming to be in the dark as to the explanation from leadership.

You state CATC is trying to scare riders by expressing concern and that the City tried to buy software. In reality, the City sought to acquire CATC non-transferable license concerning its dispatch software. Now the City refuses to allow CATC to migrate the software CATC purchased off the City server even though it is contractually obligated to do so. If the City has the expertise to dispatch public transportation, why is the City going to such lengths to keep proprietary information?