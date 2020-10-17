CDC: State funding cuts impact children with disabilities

Over the summer Gov. Gordon was clear about the declining state of Wyoming’s economy hit again by extensive losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He warned that agencies would receive a 10% cut now and a 10 percent cut in the fall, which the Child Development Centers (CDC) were preparing for. However, the CDC’s infant disabilities program received a 22 percent cut right out of the gate. Once again, after at least six consecutive years of reduced financial support, CDCs prepared for the ten percent by fundraising, cutting expenses further, furloughing or not renewing contracts for professional staff. But 22 percent was more than a surprise, it was a direct hit to hundreds of Wyoming families who depend on professional help for the more than 1200 children birth to three years of age, with severe disabilities including Down Syndrome, Apert Syndrome, born addicted to drugs and in foster care, orthopedic, deaf and blind, and behavioral health issues, autism and many others. It’s difficult to believe the folks who represent us in state government don’t see the value of these services. We know some of them do. We are asking that they listen as they make difficult decisions, many with unintended consequences.