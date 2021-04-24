Ceballos: Outsmarting COVID-19

We want you to understand vaccination is important for all people who are eligible, including those who are younger and healthy. Anyone can get sick due to COVID-19 and it’s hard to know how each one of us will be affected. Anyone can get the virus and pass it on to someone who could struggle.

We have seen that COVID-19 illnesses can be serious and cause death. In addition, some people experience long-term conditions that severely impact their quality of life.

For people who have had COVID-19 and previously recovered, vaccination is also recommended. COVID-19 infection does not provide lifelong immunity.

We want you to know COVID-19 vaccines have been held to high safety standards. No major safety steps were skipped to develop them.

Many people have questions about the authorized COVID-19 vaccines, which is understandable. We’ve included some great resources online to provide information and to help answer those questions and encourage people to seek more information from reputable sources such as our department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For our department’s website, visit www.health.wyo.gov.

It’s important to know COVID-19 vaccinations are free for everyone, regardless of whether they have insurance coverage.