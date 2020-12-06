Challenging times bring opportunities for Wyoming economy and jobs

For proof, look no further than Carbon or Converse Counties. In a year-over-year comparison of June 2019 to June 2020, sales and use tax collections statewide fell by $7.1 million or 11.5%. Yet, in Carbon County, June collections grew the most among all 23 counties compared to a year ago — by an incredible $3,069,100, an increase of 215%. In Converse County, we’ve seen massive increases in the county-wide sales tax revenues — from $3.5 million in June 2020 to $6 million in July 2020 and $9.2 million in August 2020.

This is all a result of wind energy development in these counties.

There is no faster way to crush an industry poised for take-off than by increasing taxes. As is stands today, Wyoming is the only state in the country where wind energy pays sales tax, property tax, and a tax on the energy generated.

This is important to understand as Wyoming competes with other states for each new wind project. Many western states are fighting for these same lucrative projects.

A recent study done by Dr. Rob Godby at the University of Wyoming tells us that it already costs less to develop wind energy in New Mexico, Montana, and Colorado than in Wyoming. And to make matters worse, the study also found that additional taxes on wind will simply make Wyoming un-competitive with other states.