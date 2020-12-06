Challenging times bring opportunities for Wyoming economy and jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on our state and local economies. Many small businesses have had to close their doors permanently. Historic declines in state revenue are forcing unprecedented cuts in government programs, jobs and services.
However, challenging times bring unique opportunities. Opportunities to approach challenges from a new angle. To add value to our existing industries and help burgeoning ones flourish. To lean into market trends on the national level and reap the benefits of the jobs and tax revenue they bring.
Energy has been the lifeblood of the Wyoming economy for decades. Coal, oil and natural gas have been good to Wyoming, paying for schools, roads and critical infrastructure while supporting tens of thousands of jobs. This is not going to change anytime soon, and it shouldn’t.
Wyoming takes pride in being THE energy leader. We are the biggest net energy exporter in the country. However, for Wyoming to continue to hold this moniker, we must continue to grow and expand our energy sector from every angle, including wind which is one of the fastest growing energy sources in the United States.
Currently, projected wind projects will bring in nearly $10 billion of investment to Wyoming. This would result in $739 million in property taxes, $410 million in sales and use taxes, and $452 million in generation taxes—all of which go to support schools, first responders, infrastructure, and other critical services that we all rely on.
For proof, look no further than Carbon or Converse Counties. In a year-over-year comparison of June 2019 to June 2020, sales and use tax collections statewide fell by $7.1 million or 11.5%. Yet, in Carbon County, June collections grew the most among all 23 counties compared to a year ago — by an incredible $3,069,100, an increase of 215%. In Converse County, we’ve seen massive increases in the county-wide sales tax revenues — from $3.5 million in June 2020 to $6 million in July 2020 and $9.2 million in August 2020.
This is all a result of wind energy development in these counties.
There is no faster way to crush an industry poised for take-off than by increasing taxes. As is stands today, Wyoming is the only state in the country where wind energy pays sales tax, property tax, and a tax on the energy generated.
This is important to understand as Wyoming competes with other states for each new wind project. Many western states are fighting for these same lucrative projects.
A recent study done by Dr. Rob Godby at the University of Wyoming tells us that it already costs less to develop wind energy in New Mexico, Montana, and Colorado than in Wyoming. And to make matters worse, the study also found that additional taxes on wind will simply make Wyoming un-competitive with other states.
Unfortunately, some members of the Wyoming State Legislature continue to consider tax increases on wind, including a potentially devastating 100% tax increase on wind generated electricity. If passed, this tax increase will severely jeopardize our ability to compete with our surrounding states for these substantial revenue-generating projects.
More taxes will not equal more revenue for Wyoming. Raising taxes on wind will not bring in more money to fund our critical services. Instead, it will push these necessary revenue-generating wind projects to other states, depriving Wyoming of investment and the tax dollars.
The flip side is that stability for the wind industry will generate and grow a stable tax revenue that our communities and state can count on. We hope our state legislators will seize this opportunity to grow our reputation as the nation’s energy leader and not close the door on billions of dollars in investments.
Mark Eisle (Cheyenne), Richard Grant (Douglas), Dr. Jonathan Naughton (Laramie), JoAnn Skeim-True (Casper), Phil Christopherson (Gillette), Amanda Disney (Casper) and Gunnar Malm (Cheyenne) are board members of Powering Up Wyoming, an organization seeking to promote the benefits of renewable energy projects as part of an all of the above energy strategy in Wyoming.
