Chapman: Amy Coney Barrett's malignant view of the Constitution

The attacks on “legislating from the bench” go back to the 1950s, when the court, under Chief Justice Earl Warren, banned racial segregation in public schools. William F. Buckley’s conservative magazine National Review called the decision “an act of judicial usurpation” that “ran patently counter to the intent of the Constitution.” In some respects, that was true, but it was also the right decision.

Warren was vilified on the right as long as he was on the bench. But where would we be without the Warren Court? Before it acted, as University of Chicago law professors Geoffrey Stone and David Strauss wrote in their book “Democracy and Equality,” states were free to ban interracial marriage, impose poll taxes to disenfranchise African Americans, forbid the sale of contraceptives and violate the principle of “one person, one vote.” Police didn’t have to inform suspects of their rights, and evidence acquired in illegal searches could be used in court.

Would conservatives really want to restore the unconscionable practices this liberal court ruled against? If so, they aren’t likely to admit it.

Maybe they think it’s the more recent “activist” decisions that really deserve to be overturned. But they have to contend with the fact that most Americans wouldn’t agree.