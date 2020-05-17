Chapman: The coronavirus protesters' false notions of freedom

The protesters may discount the damage this virus can do. But law enforcement agencies spend untold resources each year arresting and prosecuting drivers impaired by alcohol — who were to blame for 10,511 deaths in 2018, fewer than COVID-19 will kill this week.

The chances the protesters take with their own health will also put a burden on the public at large. If Florence and Freddie Freedom go to a crowded rally, restaurant or store, they get the pleasure of the outing, while the rest of us get none. But if they contract the virus from that exposure, most of the financial and other costs will fall on others — taxpayers, insurance companies, hospitals, doctors and nurses.

Having rolled the dice with this disease, the defiant ones will expect others to cover their losing bet. Not only that, but they are likely to transmit this potentially lethal virus to people who have done nothing to deserve it, inflicting yet more pain on the prudent majority. If they were faithful to the logic of freedom, the protesters would commit publicly to accept the consequences if they get the disease, refusing all treatment. But don’t expect them to do that. They show no desire to grant the rest of us the freedom to let them suffer and die from the destructive choices they make. It’s heads they win, tails we lose.

Thomas Jefferson said: “It does me no injury for my neighbor to say there are 20 gods or no God. It neither picks my pocket nor breaks my leg.” The same can’t be said of those defying the pandemic restrictions. Their behavior will pick our pockets and risk our lives.

