Charen: A tale of two church visits

Of course, no civilized society can tolerate widespread rioting and looting. But rioters and marauders are opportunists. Without the cover of genuine protesters thronging the streets, their lawlessness would stand naked. What would defuse the situation so that protesters could disband in good conscience? They need respect. They need to believe that reform is coming. Vast majorities of Americans are on their side. And yet, the message they are getting from the White House is one of contempt.

Nor is it a matter only of the wrong words. Peaceful demonstrators in Lafayette Park were attacked on the president’s behalf. National Guard and other units used tear gas, rubber bullets, flash-bang grenades and mounted police to drive them from the park.

Biden actually entered a church on Monday, the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wilmington, Delaware. It wasn’t a prayer service, but a meeting with faith leaders. Biden listened for over an hour. When it was his turn to speak, Biden asked for a moment of prayer. He quoted Kierkegaard to the effect that, “Faith sees best in the dark,” adding, “and it’s been pretty dark.” He promised to take the problem of police brutality seriously and mentioned that it is not limited to white officers. When the time came for a photo op, Biden chose to drop to one knee.

It wasn’t spectacular. It wasn’t Biden “owning” anybody. It was just quiet decency. It was what used to be normal — and can be again.

Mona Charen is a Senior Fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center.

