Charen: Bird-watching while black

A lifelong bird-watcher ventured into a section of New York’s Central Park, the “Ramble,” at 7:30 a.m., hoping to catch a glimpse of waterfowl. In previous days, he had spied scarlet tanagers, ovenbirds and mourning warblers. On Memorial Day, as he waited quietly, an unleashed spaniel scurried into the area — as happens frequently in the park during quarantine — though a posted sign notifies owners that all dogs must be leashed. The bird-watcher asked the owner to please leash her dog. She was less than cooperative. According to the birder, Christian Cooper, the conversation went like this: “ME: Ma’am, dogs in the Ramble have to be on the leash at all times. The sign is right there. HER: The dog runs are closed. He needs his exercise.” After more refusals from her to leash the pet, he said, “Look, if you’re going to do what you want, I’m going to do what I want, but you’re not going to like it” and reached for dog treats that he keeps for such situations. Alarmed, she yelled, “Don’t you touch my dog!”