Charen: Bully wannabes

Schlapp is representative of the bully chic that has come into fashion in Trump’s party. Senator Martha McSally snapped at a CNN reporter, calling him a liberal hack. Anyone can lose one’s cool, but instead of apologizing when the moment passed, McSally used her lapse of manners as a publicity opportunity on Fox News and was fundraising off it before you could say “Trumpian.”

Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, who graduated first in his class at West Point and served honorably as a tank platoon leader in the U.S. Army, has sniffed the air and decided that behaving completely unprofessionally is fine if you are subjected to tough questions from reporters.

When Mary Louise Kelly of NPR asked whether he had stood up for Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, Pompeo surrendered to his inner toddler. He ended the interview abruptly. Not content with that, he then called Kelly into his private office and screamed at her, demanding, “Do you think Americans care about f——- Ukraine?”

That alone would have been bad enough. But Pompeo wasn’t finished. Calling an assistant, he asked for an unmarked map of the world and then challenged Kelly to identify Ukraine. She did. Nevertheless, Pompeo put out the story that she had pointed to Bangladesh. Okay. Kelly has a master’s degree in European studies from Cambridge, and has reported from Ukraine. You decide.