Charen: Bye-bye William Barr

Some heads snapped when Attorney General William Barr told the truth on Dec. 1. "To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election." This was not the Bill Barr we had come to expect. We were surprised again when we learned that Hunter Biden has been under federal investigation for some months, that this was known to Barr, and that he didn't disclose it to President Donald Trump for use in the campaign. These are damning facts -- if you're working for America's most corrupt president. Contradicting Trump's wild, absurdist fantasy of a Hugo-Chavez-orchestrated/hammer-and-scorecard/Dominion plot to steal the election that Trump had "won by a landslide" was bound to be a poker in the eye for the chief executive. And to think that Barr had incriminating information about Hunter Biden -- the sort of thing Trump had gotten himself impeached attempting to extort -- and kept it under wraps? Well, Barr's days were numbered.