Charen: Contra Fox News, Trump is the threat to civilization

Mobs are never attractive, whether in the streets or on cable opinion shows, and they are not exactly discriminating in their iconoclasm. In addition to statues of Confederate generals and slave traders, other monuments targeted have included those of Hans Christian Heg, an abolitionist who died fighting for the Union at the Battle of Chickamauga in 1863, and Ulysses Grant, who defeated the Confederacy.

Disorder in the streets is an engraved invitation to a right-wing backlash. But there are two reasons that the current conservative appeal to law and order is several tones flat. The first is that while there has been some rioting and looting, the vast majority of protests have been peaceful and the trajectory is toward less, not more, violence. The second problem with the call to defend the gates of civilization is this: Donald Trump is the barbarian.