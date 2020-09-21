Charen: Flight 93 forever

“I fear the grip of Manhattan-San Francisco progressive mores ... (and) virtue-signaling bullies who increasingly try to ... encourage my children to think that their being White is intrinsically evil ... and the leftist vigilantes who view every personal choice — from recipes to hairdos — through their twisted prisms of politics and culture.”

If Pletka is genuinely alarmed by the extremism of the left, maybe the best solution is not to throw herself into the arms of an openly racist, authoritarian right-wing extremist who embodies every stereotype the left harbors about conservatives. Pletka doesn’t like Manhattan-San Francisco progressivism. Neither do I. But like so many in modern America, she confuses cultural and political arguments. We don’t elect a chief executive to outlaw drag queen story hour.

Nor does the left operate in a vacuum. The extremism of the right, enthroned in the White House no less, is stimulating ever more reaction from the left.

Pletka highlights this or that sin or tendency on the part of “progressives” and declares it to be the true essence of the Democratic Party. Meanwhile, she disregards Trump and the grotesque menagerie he has invited into public life.