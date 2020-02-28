Charen: Moral failing

Actually, the first thing Castro did upon seizing power (note Sanders’ whitewashing term “came into office”) was to march 600 of Fulgencio Batista’s supporters into two of the island’s largest prisons, La Cabana and Santa Clara. Over the next five months, after rigged trials, they were shot. Some “trials” amounted to public spectacles. A crowd of 18,000 gathered in the Palace of Sports to give a thumbs-down gesture for Jesus Sosa Blanco. Before he was shot, Sosa Blanco noted that ancient Rome couldn’t have done it better.

Batista was a bad guy, one must say. But summary executions are frowned upon by true liberals.

Next, Castro announced that scheduled elections would be postponed indefinitely. The island is still waiting. Within months, he began to close independent newspapers, even some that had supported him during the insurgency. All religious colleges were shuttered in May of 1961, their property confiscated by the state. NB, Senator Sanders: Castro also found time to kneecap the labor unions. David Salvador, the elected leader of the sugar workers union had been a vocal Batista opponent. He was arrested in 1962 and would spend 12 years in Cuba’s gulag.