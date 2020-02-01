Charen: Stepping around human misery

This is the long tail of the de-institutionalization policy adopted in the 1960s, when America closed down most of its mental hospitals, dumping the mentally ill onto the streets and calling it compassion. Films like “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” cemented the public perception that mental health treatment (especially electroshock therapy) was thinly-veiled torture. Since 1955, there has been a 95 percent reduction in the number of psychiatric beds available. To be sure, there were abuses in asylums, but our experience over the past 50 years has shown that we cannot do without them entirely without paying a price. It costs more to house a mentally ill person in prison than it would in a mental hospital, and prisons are ill-equipped to meet the needs of people whose minds are their worst enemies.