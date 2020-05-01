Charen: Testing: the way out of this trap

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One of the less helpful aspects of our current quandary is the shrill argument between two closed-minded camps. One condemns those who wish to open up the economy as science-defying ghouls who care nothing for human life. The other depicts the stay-at-homes as economic saboteurs willing to destroy the national economy in the name of unobtainable safety.

Neither reckons with the indispensable bridge — the testing problem. Whatever mayors, governors, or presidents might say, we cannot restart the economy as long as people are too frightened to resume working, shopping, and socializing. An NPR/Marist poll found that 65 percent of Americans believe that it would be a “bad idea” to have people return to work until further testing is available, and 80 percent say the same about eating in restaurants. Even larger majorities oppose opening schools or sporting events.

On the other hand, it’s simply untenable to keep huge sectors of the economy in what Will Wilkinson of the Niskanen Center calls “soft house arrest” indefinitely, or to open up only to be forced to shut down again in the face of new illness spikes. We are stuck in limbo. We’ve succeeded in flattening the curve but haven’t conceived a way to avoid thousands of more deaths without causing an economic catastrophe.