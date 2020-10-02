Charen: The world's brokest billionaire

Build-the-wall fanatics will not be swayed either — even though they didn’t collect on their side of the deal.

People whose driving motive is fear and loathing of the left will not stumble over this news either, even if they have to convince themselves that Joe Biden is secretly taking orders from Raul Castro.

But there are other voters for whom the image of Trump as successful was key to his appeal. A 2019 survey found that 54% of Americans believed Donald Trump had been a business success. Other polls conducted between 2016 and 2018 found that many Americans were unaware that Trump was not self-made.

Beyond admiration for what they mistakenly thought was business acumen, many were taken with the idea that because Trump was so rich, he was incorruptible. “He has so much money but he’s waking up every morning to campaign. He deeply cares about America,” one voter told the BBC.