Charen: Was Trump's Mount Rushmore speech divisive?

Is it the case that so long as Trump does not actually shout “White Power!” from a golf cart, we must forget everything else he has done and said?

Yes, Trump’s Mount Rushmore speech lauded American greatness. For some, that immunizes it against criticism. But at a moment of heightened racial tensions, when millions of his fellow citizens feel embattled and betrayed, it’s morally obtuse to fail to devote any words of comfort and inclusion toward them. It is not enough to name-check Louis Armstrong or Jesse Owens. A president should acknowledge that we have not yet lived up to the “true meaning of (our) creed” and vow to do better. It is especially important to do so on the Fourth of July.

Instead, Trump spoke of American protesters in language usually reserved for foreign enemies.

“They think the American people are weak and soft and submissive. But no, the American people are strong and proud, and they will not allow our country, and all of its values, history and culture, to be taken from them.”