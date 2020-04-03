Charen: What is the best-case scenario?

While that was in effect, the president could focus on his proper role — not performing for the cameras but managing the nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment for health care workers and ventilators for coronavirus patients. He could be coordinating efforts to get testing kits to the entire nation. It makes no sense for 50 governors to be bidding against one another and against FEMA for essential supplies. As New York Governor Andrew Cuomo put it, “It’s like being on eBay with 50 other states.” The federal government should be the buyer for whatever ventilators and other supplies can be found, and should then distribute them around the nation as needed. The disease is not hitting everyone at once. New York, Washington and New Jersey should get priority now, and then turn over the machines to other states later.