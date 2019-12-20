Charen: What Senate acquittal will mean

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Desperate Republicans have offered strained arguments. They say, with straight faces, that this shakedown was part of Trump’s overall anti-corruption campaign. Really? Like his efforts with Turkey, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia and Russia? And if Trump were truly concerned about corruption in Ukraine, why did he show no interest in the matter before 2019? Why did his own ambassador to the European Union say: “Trump doesn’t give a s—- about Ukraine. He cares only about the big stuff like the Biden investigation.”

Republicans say that this is some sort of insult to Ukraine’s president, who, pressed at a U.N. grip-and-grin with Trump, said he hadn’t felt pressured. “They calling Zelenskiy a pathological liar,” fumed a Republican congressman. It’s as if an armed robber put a gun to your back and demanded money, but then insisted that you say you were not feeling pressured.

Democrats keep stressing that Trump was allowing a foreign government to intervene in a U.S. election, but that’s not the point. Let’s be realistic. We have nothing to fear from Ukraine. The corrupt part was using the leverage of American military assistance to create a false story about his domestic opponent. He was acting like a mob boss, and the Senate is about to ratify it.