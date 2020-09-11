Charen: Who will speak for the Uighurs?

Now comes news that in addition to all of the above, China is engaged in a policy of forced abortion and sterilization against Uighur women. A Uighur doctor who escaped to Turkey told iTV that she had performed up to 600 forced abortions and removal of wombs. In one case, she said, the baby was still moving when it was dropped in the trash. The policy is working. The Han Chinese population of Xinjiang province is growing, while the Uighur birthrate has plummeted by 60%.

Just as Trump was reluctant to criticize China’s handling of COVID-19 in the early months of 2020 because he was hoping for a trade deal, he has said that he was reluctant to impose sanctions over the ethnic cleansing of Uighurs for the same reason. Under pressure, he finally did sign the Uighur Human Rights Policy Act in June, a slap on the wrist that imposed sanctions on a couple of Chinese officials.

But imagine for a moment that we had a president who was not spewing spittle about firing a Fox News reporter for confirming a damning Atlantic magazine piece, cheering on his followers’ vigilante violence or tweeting about Nancy Pelosi’s hair appointment. Imagine that we had a president with the dignity and largeness of vision to understand that America still means something in the world. When we uphold human rights and human dignity, we are the America the world trusts.