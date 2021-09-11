Chen: Telehealth can help ease the barriers to healthcare in Wyoming

Telehealth brings specialty care and other services to rural and underserved areas. These areas experience severe practitioner shortages. Additionally, wait time for appointments can be long. Telehealth can help with these issues and more.

Telehealth is not always about one practitioner seeing one patient. It can bolster team care by bringing together multiple stakeholders in real time. Stakeholders can include any combination of nurses, therapists, general practitioners, specialists, care coordinators, social workers, family members, interpreters, and others depending upon a patient’s need.

Expanding population health and wellness through mobile and desktop applications is important. These are ways that further expanded telehealth can benefit patient care now and in the future. Furthermore, remote monitoring tools are transforming the post-hospital discharge and care experience, especially for people with chronic conditions. This is critical for the aging population. Remote patient monitoring devices, such as glucose and heart monitors, can help providers shift chronic care to the home. This saves patients and the state money and time.

All these services are dependent on the people who provide them. With telehealth, both patient and provider hold the keys to success. Telehealth visits are only as good as the skills and vision of the people who utilize it.