Christiansen: Sage grouse farming isn’t a conservation solution

Allowing a private bird farm to collect sage grouse eggs from the wild, hatch and raise the birds in captivity, and privatize their ownership was one of the most distasteful issues I was drawn into during a 33-year-long career with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

The topic was hotly debated across the state, with the majority of professional wildlife biologists and conservation organizations opposed to the effort while petroleum industry leaders and a bird farm operator supported it.

Those who opposed captive rearing decried the activity as a privatization of a public resource, a disease risk to wild populations, and a distraction from addressing the proven threat of habitat loss. They also cited the ineffectiveness of introducing naïve captive-reared birds into the wild as a conservation tool.

Despite these clear-cut objections from scientists and conservationists, proponents of captive rearing of sage grouse continued to claim that the knowledge gained by the practice would be an “arrow in the quiver” of conservation should captive rearing be needed to restock depleted populations at risk of being lost. (Note: the knowledge gained by the bird farm to date is considered “proprietary” and remains unshared. Thus a public resource became proprietary property.)

A former Senate president was a party to the bird farm, so it was no surprise that in 2017 the State Legislature passed a bill authorizing sage grouse farming. The act was enrolled into statute — notably, without then Governor Mead’s signature, as Gov. Mead had serious concerns about the law.

In his March 14, 2017 letter to then-Game and Fish Director, Scott Talbott, Gov. Mead wrote that the bill “has become law without my signature. I have considerable reservations with this new law. Understand that I am…committed to Greater sage-grouse conservation. As your agency develops rules and regulations…I ask that you ensure they do not weaken any standard for conservation of the species including Executive Order 2015-4 and that this time-limited (emphasis added) endeavor does not set us down a path that could lead to listing the species under the Endangered Species Act.”

Since the statute and subsequent regulatory procedures were enacted, one bird farm has, after considerable trial and error, managed to collect eggs from the wild, hatch them and maintain a captive flock. These birds will enter their first breeding season in 2022.

The current statute includes a “sunset clause” of Dec. 31, 2022, meaning that certifications provided by the statute, including provisions that allow a bird farm to collect up to 250 sage-grouse eggs annually, will expire at the end of this year.

On Friday, Senate File 61 was successfully introduced in the Wyoming Senate. This bill would remove the sunset clause and make permanent the ability of authorized bird farms to collect eggs from the wild and raise sage grouse in captivity.

As was Governor Mead’s vision of a “time-limited experiment,” this experiment should end with the sunset clause. Realistically, now that the bird farm has captive birds in possession, they will not be taken away if the farm continues to follow the provisions of their current permits. So be it.

However, given that these captive birds exist, and that there are other sage grouse being raised at the Calgary Zoo in Canada, there is certainly no further need for additional removal of eggs from the wild.

Therefore, as this bill is debated in the coming days, I strongly recommend that the legislature at the very least take this opportunity to end the practice of collecting sage-grouse eggs from the wild by deleting that subsection from the existing statute.

Doing so will not eliminate the continuing threat that captive rearing poses to wild populations. However, it would mitigate the impacts of potentially removing more wild eggs and further privatizing a public resource.

Private sage grouse farming has never been widely popular, and was only ever advanced by narrow interests. But this issue isn’t about interest groups — it’s about the fact that game farming generally isn’t good for Wyoming or for our wildlife. Instead of doubling down on a problematic practice, it’s time to refocus on the conservation strategy that we know works: conserving intact, wild habitat for Wyoming’s wildlife, and particularly for our imperiled sage-grouse.

Tom Christiansen served as the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Sage-Grouse Coordinator.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0