Clem: Balancing risk and reward

How does this compare with damage done by COVID-19? As of this writing we’ve had about 489,280 US cases, and 18,000+ deaths. Compare this with 16,800,000 people unemployed and climbing (that’s millions—about a 6 percent rise). While unemployment deaths won’t come all at once, it’s worth noting that an estimated 240,000 will die based upon the premise above. Even if this figure is wrong by 90 percent, it’s still more than the COVID-19 deaths in the US. Already we’re seeing a rise in mental health issues, substance abuse, domestic violence, and massive increases in calls to crisis centers. Is the government’s solution doing more harm than the disease? It’s a fair question.

This is by no mean an effort to trivialize or minimize the danger of COVID-19. Nor should our efforts to stop it be any less serious. It’s about perspective, and evaluating the effectiveness and ramifications of our current response. Are the economic problems gov’t is creating the best way to combat the danger associated with COVID-19? If not, shouldn’t we consider alternatives and a course correction? Most politicians won’t even bring up the subject because they’re afraid of how the media or other people will spin it. “You don’t care about life!” some shout. We do ourselves, and our state, a disservice by not talking about and considering these things. Just as there are medical experts, there are also economic experts. Furthermore, politicians don’t have the privilege of violating people’s constitutional rights, even if that is what medical experts like Dr. Fauci or state health officers recommend. Policy makers have a responsibility to weigh all these considerations, not just the ones we hear inside an echo chamber. And when politicians don’t listen and begin to be tyrants, the people are obligated rise up and practice civil disobedience for the good of the Constitution.