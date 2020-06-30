Clem: The process is worth fighting for

As the presiding Chairman of the 2020 Republican State Convention, it has come to my attention that a group of self-branded “Frontier Republicans” are spreading misinformation to try and discredit the actions that the elected body of delegates took. Attacking the convention body for their principled stance by those who claim to be fellow Republicans is without merit and unacceptable. I’m fine with the attacks on me, but as the chairman I feel it necessary to defend the actions and work that the grassroots Republicans made in our great state. Our party stands strong and principled, despite efforts to dismantle it.
Here is an example of the rhetoric being used now to attack the work of the body and discredit Wyoming Republicans:
“Yesterday at the illegitimate Republican State Convention (illegitimate because our bylaws expressly state there can only be 1 State convention) the oligarchy executive committee showed their true agenda. By passing bylaw changes by consent agenda without the opportunity for amendments or debate is an outrage. The Purists in the Wyoming GOP have turned it into a Totalitarian Socialist organization by doing away with our right to have differing views and even speaking against their narrow minded edict’s. The 1st amendment right to freedom of speech was totally voided.”
So is any of that true and factual? No, it is laden with subjective notions, hyperbole, and half truths. If this is representative of Frontier Republicans, it would not be a group I would want to align with. It appears to me that Frontier Republicans are aiming for the destruction of conservatives they don’t like by using the hegelian dialectic. Problem — FR’s create problems for the group of conservatives they despise; Reaction — FR’s blame the problems on the “mismanagement” of party leaders they seek to delegitimize; and Solution — FR’s promote themselves as the leaders to carry the party into the future. Power and control, not principle and conviction, is the end goal.
To say the convention was illegitimate is dishonest. The by-laws don’t say “a single” convention. It states that “a convention may be called”. There is no limiting factor in the by-laws language. “A convention” was called in May, and “a convention” was called in June. That was also the determination of the only professional parliamentarian in the room who has overseen several split conventions due to COVID-19. This same parliamentarian is employed by the RNC and present the entire convention.
It’s dishonest to say that using a consent agenda stifles debate and people weren’t given a voice. The body amended, debated, and decided on the floor rules—which included the use of consent agendas. This could have been amended by any delegate and voted on by the body. The body adopted the agenda. The delegates of the body made motions and amendments. The body discussed those motions. Some debate was ended when we ran out of speakers, other times debate was ended when delegates called for the previous question and the body voted affirmatively for it. Every delegate had the right to pull things off of the consent agendas to be discussed separately, and they did. The delegates of the body made the decisions, which is how it is supposed to be.
Even when the chair decides on points of order a delegate can appeal the ruling of the chair and the body decides. Take, for instance, when the point of order was made about the number of elected delegates vs. sitting delegates for voting purposes. The parliamentarian quoted Robert’s Rules and clarified how it blends with our by-laws. The chair sided with the parliamentarian and ruled that the point was not in order. The delegate appealed my ruling. Discussion ensued, and the body ultimately decided to sustain the decision of the chair. The body always decides.
My point is this, FR’s may not have like what happened, but that’s not mob rule. That is our republic process, and it works beautifully! It was apparent that FR’s were trying very diligently to prevent any progress and wanted the convention to fail. Instead of having a robust discussion of the issues, this group focused on delegitimizing the convention, resorting to personal attacks, and obstructionism. If you’re surprised that the body pushed back, you shouldn’t be. It’s obvious that the majority of conservatives care about their party and making progress. The issue that FR’s have is not with a small group of “purists” party leaders, it’s with the principles and decision making of the body at-large!
The convention was a huge success because of the people who participated and defended their party. While FR’s and progressives want you to feel guilty for taking a principled stand, the Wyoming Republican Party knows that if you don’t stand for something you’ll fall for anything. Freedom of speech is alive and well in the Republican party and the process worked, despite those who didn’t want it to work. Did I like every decision made by the body? No. Nor do I think that we got everything right. That’s the nature of compromise. Be that as it may, I do respect the process and the decisions made by the body. The process is worth fighting for, and thankfully there’s a lot of fight in Republicans of Wyoming.
Scott Clem is the representative for Wyoming House District 31.
