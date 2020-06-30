Clem: The process is worth fighting for

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the presiding Chairman of the 2020 Republican State Convention, it has come to my attention that a group of self-branded “Frontier Republicans” are spreading misinformation to try and discredit the actions that the elected body of delegates took. Attacking the convention body for their principled stance by those who claim to be fellow Republicans is without merit and unacceptable. I’m fine with the attacks on me, but as the chairman I feel it necessary to defend the actions and work that the grassroots Republicans made in our great state. Our party stands strong and principled, despite efforts to dismantle it.

Here is an example of the rhetoric being used now to attack the work of the body and discredit Wyoming Republicans:

“Yesterday at the illegitimate Republican State Convention (illegitimate because our bylaws expressly state there can only be 1 State convention) the oligarchy executive committee showed their true agenda. By passing bylaw changes by consent agenda without the opportunity for amendments or debate is an outrage. The Purists in the Wyoming GOP have turned it into a Totalitarian Socialist organization by doing away with our right to have differing views and even speaking against their narrow minded edict’s. The 1st amendment right to freedom of speech was totally voided.”