Coatney: A connection in the midst of chaos

I’ve been in the flower business since the age of eighteen, but I’ve never experienced anything quite like this. These days, this is not an unusual statement for any business, or for that matter anyone, to make. So many businesses have had to adjust or close. The floral industry has had its challenges as well.

The lockdown in Wyoming has come and mostly gone, but the flower shop where I currently work kept the doors open from the beginning of it. We came each day like usual, but there was little or nothing to do, except look at pictures on the internet of tons of flowers being bulldozed into huge piles to be dumped. We tried to talk about and visualize different scenarios if the store had to shut down as we gazed out the windows at the deserted streets. While the owner researched the Cares Act for possible financial aid, finding out that floral was classified as non-essential and ineligible, the prospect of closure loomed before us like a thickening fog.

There was no traffic anywhere in town. My commute on I-25 was the same-I had the highway all to myself. A bit unnerving to say the least.

Much of a flower shop’s business comes over the phone and through internet shopping with order gathering services and a flower shop’s website. As two weeks turned into three, then four, another unexpected thing began to happen, although slowly.