Cody Enterprise: Glad G&F is looking at issues

CODY (Aug. 18) — Despite all of the efforts the newly formed Wyoming Wildlife Task Force has made this summer, we doubt there will be many changes to Wyoming Game & Fish policies.

The Task Force has been touring the state conducting public forums to see how the public feels about some of these issues.

We applaud the G&F for discussing these issues even if no changes are made.

Lee Livingston, one of the local representatives on the Task Force, said the biggest concern voiced by the public this summer is the proposal under consideration to alter the dispersal for licenses of the “big five” game species to a 90% resident/10% non-resident allocation.

Currently the regulations for the big five – bighorn sheep, moose, mountain goat, bison and grizzly bear - are allocated 75%resident/25% non-resident.

Resident hunters, of course, want the change to make more licenses available to them.

Arguments – good arguments – can be made to support the current ratio as it provides good tourism-related jobs in the non-peak season.