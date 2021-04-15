 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cody Enterprise: Joining the lawsuit was a good thing
0 comments
editor's pick

Cody Enterprise: Joining the lawsuit was a good thing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
John JT Malmberg mug

John "JT" Malmberg is publisher of the Cody Enterprise.

CODY (April 7) —Two weeks ago, the state of Wyoming filed a lawsuit challenging the moratorium on oil and gas leasing on federal lands issued by President Joe Biden and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland.

We applaud the decision to file suit.

Basically, the suit claims the executive order by the president violates several federal acts including those dealing with environmental issues, administrative procedures and land policy management.

While it is not specifically stated in the lawsuit, the basic premise for the suit is the moratorium on oil and gas leasing on federal lands will not protect the climate and will have devastating economic effects on the Wyoming economy.

Gov. Mark Gordon last week outlined the case against the administration, stating the ban on leasing will not meet the climate goals of the administration, as production will shift to other countries that lack the environmental safeguards in place on federal lands in Wyoming.

In addition, Gordon said a recent economic study indicates thousands of jobs and millions of dollars of state revenue will be lost. Those are the millions of dollars that fund education, counties and cities, and state services.

In essence, the administration’s action was an executive order that did little or nothing to protect the environment, but dealt oil and gas producing states a devastating blow and will increase U.S. dependence on foreign, oil-producing countries such as Venezuela, Syria and Saudi Arabia.

It is little wonder Wyoming officials felt it was necessary to file suit to protect the state’s citizens.

Since the moratorium, gasoline prices have been increasing. Proponents of the president’s action may argue gasoline prices are all about supply and demand, not about a moratorium on leasing.

We agree gasoline prices are determined by supply and demand. Therefore, when a moratorium on leasing contributes to a perceived future shortage of supply, the natural consequence is higher prices at the pump.

John Malmberg is publisher of the Cody Enterprise.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sweeney: Wyoming is past due for bias-motivated crime law
Columns

Sweeney: Wyoming is past due for bias-motivated crime law

  • Updated

Sweeney writes: No one should be targeted for a crime simply because of who they are. By joining the vast majority of states in passing a bias-motivated crime law, Wyoming will be sending the resounding message that it rejects bias-motivated violence and is committed to being open to business for all.

+2
Rudkin: The walking wounded
Columns

Rudkin: The walking wounded

  • Updated

Rudkin writes: 

Tom and I have laughed with our family about how safe it is to leave us two old people living in the country by ourselves...and herein lies her story!

Hanson: Wealthy and woke
Columns

Hanson: Wealthy and woke

Ed Bastian made $17 million in 2019 as chief executive officer of Delta Airlines, Georgia’s largest employer. Bastian just blasted Georgia’s n…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News