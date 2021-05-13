Cody Enterprise: Tough road ahead for community colleges

Cody Enterprise (May 5)- Trustees at Northwest College have been wrestling with some thorny issues for the past few months and are still likely to encounter a few more in the coming years.
Between the necessity for hacking the school’s budget by millions of dollars and the reality of shrinking enrollment, the college has more tough decisions to make.
Two weeks ago, the college trustees approved $2.6 million in cuts, with the majority coming in personnel.
In addition to the already reduced faculty, a total of 10 more faculty positions are being cut in the music, animal science, biology, English, education, math, communication and anthropology departments.
The community college has cut a total of 25 positions including a college vice president.
These cuts come at a time when colleges and universities across the nation are facing the same problems, reduced budgets and declining enrollment.
In our opinion, community colleges across Wyoming and the entire nation must at least consider a different approach to what they offer.
We realize the role community colleges play in many cases in preparing students for a four-year college, but maybe it’s time to gain a new vision for the purpose of community colleges.
Every community college still needs to offer the basics, but perhaps each of the seven community colleges in Wyoming could specialize in one or two areas of expertise.
Under that scenario, students who already know what profession they want could chose a community college that specializes in that area whether it is minerals or communication or animal science.
Those students would then be able to receive a more advanced education in that area.
Not trying to offer everything to every student would allow for fewer departments and lower budget while offering a more directed program.
Northwest College does not stand alone as the only educational institution in the U.S. dealing with budget cuts and declining enrollment.
Tough decisions have already been made and more lie ahead.
We trust Wyoming’s community college trustees will make the right decisions.
John Malmberg is publisher of the Cody Enterprise. Brought to you courtesy of the Wyoming News Exchange