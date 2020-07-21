Cole: The truth about guns and crime

How do we know? Because federal law says if you are one of those things, or a traitor, drug abuser, or fugitive from justice, you may not buy or own a gun. You may steal one or buy it on the black market, but you won’t be getting it from us. If you are one of those prohibited people, we will not sell. Our confidence that we can deny evil criminals and the criminally insane relies on integrity – of people and records. We know, because we are required by law to check the National Instant Criminal Background Check system for those evil people. You’ve heard of it - it’s called NICS.

What is NICS? It is a national database of high-level criminals. That’s it. It’s not traffic tickets or dust ups. It’s not arguments or the occasional trip home from the bar. It has absolutely nothing to do with your perceived “wellness”. It is violent criminals and the seriously criminally insane. It’s people who are convicted. It is people who are incarcerated for serious criminality. Last time you bought a gun you saw the classes of people who can’t – it’s on the form. That’s NICS. Anyone who tells you something more or less than that is lying.