Coles: Election restrictions would keep honest Wyomingites from voting

In 1968, when everyone was running to Canada to dodge the draft, I volunteered for the U.S. Army.

I’ve always believed in my country, and that’s why I chose to serve.

I believe in Wyoming, too, and especially our excellent election system. We have long been a leader in voting rights. I am proud that Wyoming was the first to grant women the right to vote.

Our election system has worked well for as long as I’ve been a voter here. It worked well for my parents in Wyoming, as well as my grandparents.

But now people are trying to change it because of petty party politics.

Senate File 97, which is advancing through the Wyoming Senate, would restrict elections in Wyoming by blocking anyone who is not registered with a political party months in advance from voting in that primary.

The cutoff date would be in mid-May. And I ask you: Who is thinking of elections and candidates at that time? Only the politicians!

That’s wrong. I care about my country, I care about Wyoming, and I care about the right to vote. Anything that restricts that right is an attack on what I believe in.

Politicians who support SF97 say they are trying to limit who can vote in a party’s primary because they’re afraid of cheating. If our democracy has anything to be afraid of, it’s bills like this that would keep honest residents from voting.

I’m a lifelong Republican, but I have a few friends who are Democrats. In Uinta County, where I’m from, some of my Democrat friends have chosen to run for local office. I considered switching parties to vote for them — and I would have in a heartbeat — but they turned out to not have primary opponents.

Switching parties to vote for a candidate who I know for a fact would make an excellent public servant is my right. I care about the person who’s running, not their party. I believe most people in Wyoming feel the same.

Senate File 97 would also stop people from voting who are purged from the voter rolls. If you don’t think this can happen to you, you’re wrong.

Wyoming purges anyone from its voter rolls who misses a single general election. I have always voted in general elections — and usually the primaries — since I was old enough to vote.

However, in 2020, I requested an absentee ballot because I was out of the country. I received a reply: “I don’t show that you are a registered voter at this time, so I cannot send you a ballot. Would you like me to email you information on how to register by mail?”

I had been purged. I managed to re-register, which required finding a notary at a U.S. Embassy. But under Senate File 97, I would not have been able to register at all.

The bill states that a person must “declare or change party affiliation” prior to that mid-May cutoff. Anyone who becomes unregistered also becomes unaffiliated with their party. Unless they realize this and take action months before the election, they will not be able to vote.

These are just two examples from my own experience of how this law would make voting more difficult and even stop people from voting.

How many other people would not have been able to vote if this law were in effect?

The Sublette County Clerk testified to the Wyoming Senate’s Agriculture Committee about Senate File 97. She did not support or oppose the bill. But she explained that many unaffiliated voters register for Republican primaries, which in Wyoming are often the local elections that count.

The clerk said a massive public education campaign would be needed to alert people of this change, and that many people would be unable to vote as a result of it, simply because they are unaware of the new law.

Senate File 97 is not a law that would fix a problem. It would just complicate things and keep honest people from voting.

Free and fair elections are fundamental to our American way of life. The Wyoming Legislature should reject this bill to preserve our Wyoming heritage and values.

Gary Coles is a fifth-generation Wyomingite, former University of Wyoming student body president, and former U.S. Army Green Beret from Uinta County. He is an interview coach, business and real estate consultant, ESL teacher, and keynote speaker.

