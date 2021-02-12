Commissioners: Leasing ban will impede counties’ ability to provide essential services

In Campbell County, where almost 83% of Campbell County minerals owned by the federal government, the effects of this ban will be especially acute. Campbell County has been resolute in seeking and encouraging new industries to replace rapidly declining coal revenue and jobs. As Commissioner Colleen Faber explains, “this second hit banning federal oil and gas leasing will create revenue impacts making it difficult to meet basic services at an acceptable level, with no capacity to pursue new business opportunities for our county.”

Oil and gas operations also provide significant job opportunities in our communities. In 2019, the oil and gas industry employed over 19,000 people at an average annual wage of $57,495. These well-paying jobs, and jobs ancillary to oil and gas production, will dry up without development of federal minerals.

In this conversation, it is also important to remember that counties are not legally allowed to impose property taxes on lands owned the federal government. To account for this loss in tax base, Congress provides payments in lieu of taxes, or PILT payments, to local governments. Unfortunately, these funds—which counties must fight to receive each year—are woefully below the assessed value of the lands and resources. This leaves public lands counties at yet another disadvantage in their ability to provide essential services.