Get ready for a summer of creative fun at the Nicolaysen Art Museum with our expanded NIC Fest and other events, camps and galleries filled with new exhibitions.

Performers, bouncy obstacle courses, live tattoos and axe throwing are among the new highlights for this year’s NIC Fest.

Our summer camps give young people a chance to explore spray painting, video game art, nature and all kinds of other themes and art mediums.

Cool off in our galleries anytime this summer with new exhibitions you won’t want to miss.

NIC Fest & more

Our weekend of art, music, and food returns June 16-18 with an expanded Family Fun Zone along with more vendors and entertainment for all ages.

NIC Fest will showcase live music, circus acts, and other performances. Visual artists will give live demos ranging from painting to glass blowing, and shopping opportunities abound with a variety of art and more unique goods.

Food trucks will offer Texas barbecue, Cajun cuisine and shaved ice, to name just a few tasty options. Teton Distributers will be there with ice cold beer.

For the adventurous, there will be axe throwing and bounce house obstacle courses for children and adults. You can even get inked at tattoo artists’ booths.

In our Family Fun Zone, kids can create art, experiment with science, play carnival games, get their faces painted and meet princesses, superheroes and other characters.

We expect more than 15,000 visitors, and the event coincides with the College National Finals Rodeo finale weekend. We are accepting applications for sponsorship opportunities at thenic.org/nicfest2023. If you’d like to volunteer for part or all of NIC Fest, sign up at thenic.org/volunteer.

You can catch us at events in the community and at the NIC throughout the summer. Our educators will lead art activities at ART 321 during the June and July Casper Art Walk, and we’ll host a celebration at the NIC for the Art Walk in August.

We’ll send off the season with our annual fundraising gala in a neon theme this year. Stay tuned for ticket sales and details.

Summer camps

Kids can have a blast creating art and some of their best summer memories at our camps for ages 7-15.

The NIC’s summer camps foster imagination with critical thinking and problem-solving skills as kids explore fascinating subjects and experiment with art techniques.

Our Street Art camp is back by popular demand to give kids a chance to spray paint and even take on a large-scale graffiti mural. One of our new camp options, Level Up: Video Game Art, will delve into how artists create characters and worlds in video games while students’ level up their own art skills. Art in the Wild campers will discover the inspiration to be found in nature all around us, from sunsets and gardens to sea creatures and bugs. Find out more and register for these camps at thenic.org.

Two more camps mix art and science in partnership with The Science Zone. Leo’s Workshop looks at the many ways Leonardo Da Vinci encompassed science, technology, engineering, art and math in this exciting opportunity to learn and create like a true inventor. In Creative Cooking, kids will learn the science behind food and complete artistic creations inspired by and with food. Register for these two camps at thesciencezone.org.

Exhibitions

Beat the heat with new exhibitions opening in our galleries this summer. Our largest gallery will offer a unique way to explore Wyoming’s outdoors, in the photography and newspaper column of adventurer Tom Hough, who was a journalist at the Casper Star-Tribune during the 1970s.

Visitors can take in more than 100 photographs from across the state as well as examples of his column, “Headin’ Out with Tom Hough,” according to a press release from Hough’s family. The Tom Hough Memorial Exhibit opens with a reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 26 and is on display through Aug. 21.

Another exhibition of historical significance is the art of George Ostrom brought to us by the Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum with an opening reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 25.

Just a couple more of our many exhibition highlights include solo shows by Wendy Lemen Bredehoft and Cari Faye opening with receptions in July.

Visit the Nicolaysen Art Museum at 400 E. Collins Dr., Casper, Wyoming from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more about everything you can experience at the NIC, check out the thenic.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.