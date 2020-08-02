Connolly: Recalibration and public education

As we embark on this recalibration, there are murmurings that we need to cut educational funding. I disagree. Our constitutional mandate is clear: we define the “basket of goods” for a quality education and then we fund it. Surely, we can find some efficiencies such as consolidating school districts or consolidating procurement of goods and services across districts. However, we should not be unilaterally cutting math, English, science, art or music, Career Technical Education (CTE) or special ed. We should not mandate larger class sizes in order to reduce costs, or lower teacher and staff salaries. COVID-19 has surely shown us the value of our highly skilled teaching force. Of course, we should be looking at 21st century needs, such as increasing the number of school social workers and nurses to address our students social, behavioral and emotional issues. Many of our districts need increases to educate our increasing numbers of English language learners. All districts should be adding computer science curriculum to the basket of educational goods, and we need to seriously discuss and act on the evidence that high-quality learning opportunities for our 4-year-olds are a needed addition to the “basket” as we now know the success of early childhood ed in later grades.