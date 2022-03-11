Cooper: The US needs an energy policy that does not rely on imported Russian oil to the US, Europe, and Asia

The U.S. is in a precarious position: National security requires we have secure energy sources for the U.S., NATO, and our Asian allies. Yet, we cannot do so while undermining our democratic values, and we must plan for combating climate change at the same time. In the next 20 years we will develop solar, wind, electric, and nuclear to wean off oil and gas. In the short term we need to provide energy to our allies, so they are not reliant on Russia. The U.S. produces oil and gas cleaner than any country in the world. Let us do this, rather than importing oil and gas from countries that do not limit environmental damage and disregard national sovereignty and human rights.

When the U.S. placed sanctions on Russia for attacking Ukraine, it did not limit Russian oil imports into the U.S. Currently the U.S. imports approximately 400,000 barrels of Russian oil a day, providing the Russian government approximately $40 million a day in hard currency for the war in Ukraine.

A large amount of Russian oil is used by Californian refineries in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and the Central Valley. At the same time, the city of Los Angeles recently banned the development of oil within its city limits, which currently has many producing wells. The result is that we purchase oil extracted in Russia with lax environmental regulations, burn fuel to transport it, and then send money to Russia every day to support the Ukrainian war while limiting our own production capacity. This is just one of many examples of inconsistent energy policy in the U.S.

The divergence between U.S. national security and environmental interests and U.S. energy policy extends to other examples:

We could be importing 800,000 barrels of oil per day from Canada through the Keystone Pipeline, but the Biden administration shut down the pipeline in favor of importing oil by ship from Russia. Transporting oil by tankers is decidedly more harmful to the environment than transporting it by regulated pipelines from Canada.

Recently, the Biden administration requested that U.S. natural gas producers redirect Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) from our Asian allies to our European allies. Our NATO partners need the imported LNG because of disruptions in supply from Russia caused by the Ukrainian conflict. Simultaneously, a Biden administration appointee at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) erected regulatory barriers that essentially will make it impossible for the U.S. to build any additional LNG export terminals.

Not only do we need to build more LNG facilities on our East Coast, but we also need new LNG facilities on the West Coast to ship clean-burning natural gas to Asia. Countries like China could stop burning high-sulfur coal that pollutes the air in Oregon, Washington, and California if they had access to American LNG. An even more immediate solution is for the U.S. to ship lower-sulfur coal from Wyoming to Asia, minimizing Asia’s use of polluting, high-sulfur coal while we build LNG facilities on the West Coast. Completion of West Coast LNG facilities will enable the U.S. to export clean burning fuel to Asia, reducing pollution further and providing our Asian allies with secure energy supplies from the U.S. and not Russia.

Recently Oregon would not approve a 200-mile pipeline to carry clean-burning natural gas to its port city of Coos Bay, from which we could ship LNG to Asia. The result is China is burning more coal and polluting the world with high-sulfur emissions, damaging the environment in Oregon unnecessarily.

To summarize, the U.S. needs to lift oil and gas exploration restrictions and develop infrastructure to produce its fossil fuel resources in Colorado, Wyoming, and Utah, and it needs to export this oil and gas to Europe and Asia. The U.S. and Canada have the strictest oil and gas development regulations in the world because we care about the climate and our environment. Thus, by increasing our production, we would be limiting climate change during the period of transition to renewable energy sources. Furthermore, if the United States and Canada produce more oil and gas, they would limit support for energy exporters who undermine our values. We must interrupt Russia’s control over European markets, and it’s imports into the U.S. By relying on oil and natural gas from Russia, we are helping fund its war with Ukraine, its anti-democratic sentiments, and its poorly regulated and environmentally impactful oil and gas extraction methods.

Howard Cooper is President of Three Crown Petroleum and has drilled oil wells in Russia, Kazakhstan, Israel and Wyoming. Currently Howard is active in putting together oil and gas prospects in Wyoming in the Green River Basin, Powder River Basin and the DJ Basin.

