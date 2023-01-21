Cotherman: A Prickmedainty (sometimes nice person)

I have always believed that everything starts at the local level. If we get along with our neighbor, if we stop at red lights, if we smile at people in the grocery store, the world is a happy, peaceful and cooperative place.

Something has to be done to revive civility and cooperation. Too many people are saying nasty things to each other; there is no dialogue, there is little cooperation and there is no peace, at least in the political arena. It is hard to separate the political from the social or individual conversation.

Some of us thought that if we tackled the problems of ignorance, poverty, low self-esteem, selfishness, dishonesty, etc., people would feel good about themselves and start working together.

It takes time to change a culture, so how do we get everyone on board? Since I read a lot and love language, I thought we could cut down on the nasty things people say to each other if we change the language we use, especially insulting language.

My grandson presented me with a book for Christmas called “Lost Words” that had meaning in medieval England. The words not only had meaning, the English evidently liked to be confrontational, too. The words are fun to pronounce, they fit many of today’s verbal warfare, they make you smile, and conciliation begins with a smile. What could be more ideal than using language that is bound to make you and the other person laugh? We’ve already mastered the art of using language incorrectly to cause problems, so now we can use language to solve them.

Supposing, for example, rather than telling someone he is sick, we simply say, while smiling, that he is a “collywobble” (a pain in the stomach). The recipient might think you just noted that he is unsteady on his bike.

Instead of accusing someone of being dishonest and corrupt, you politely tell him that he is a “snollygoster.” It is so much jollier sounding than “liar”; perhaps he’ll think you’re telling him that he’s a delightful storyteller.

If you hear someone lie more than once, you might simply shout “fabulosity.” Chances are the liar will think you complimenting her because she heard a word that sounds a lot like “fabulous.”

If you’ve cited all the facts given us by people who have spent a lifetime studying and you still can’t convince the person you’re talking to, tell her she is a “mumpsimus.” It will make you feel better as she tells you all about the time she had mumps that were not half as bad as measles.

So, if you’re tired of humbug, hullabaloo and bunkum (somewhat-modern terms meaning BS), there’s always the possibility that if we can smile our good intentions and get people to talk, we can end up realizing that we have something in common with everyone we meet. If nothing works, I suppose silence may be in order. Silence doesn’t build relationships, but it is better than saying nasty things to each other.

At least when we’re silent, we aren’t labeled as “persons with opinions beyond their knowledge” (ultracrepidarian).