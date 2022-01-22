Cotherman: Celebrate the humanities

The Wyoming Council for the Humanities is celebrating its 50th anniversary and it is imperative that they continue to support programs that explore Wyoming’s history, stories and issues. Rooted in local communities, the programs use history, literature, law, religion and culture to examine today’s issues.

Central to all programs is civil discussion, a dimension sorely lacking in today’s society, and absolutely essential to our survival as a free and democratic society.

Not everyone supported the idea that the federal government and then the state should fund community programs that elicited discussion about films, literature, history, but many did and found that such discussions resulted in a larger sense of community and what it meant to be a Wyomingites, or, more broadly, a westerner.

Personally, I believe that now is the best time to use philosophy, history, literature as we refer to current issues such as the role and function of government, institutions, schools and even churches.

Sometime in the past five or so years we have lost respect for each other, and consequently for our institutions, our government. We have forgotten that in a free society, we are the government, the institutions, the churches. These are not “things” set up by aliens, but they are us.

We need to talk about what happened to our trust in them, and how we regain our trust or revise them so that they gain back the trust we once had in them. Isolated our ideas as well as ourselves from each other has not provided any answers, but has compounded the ugliness.

Can literature shine any light on what in human nature, triggers the dark side of us? Can philosophy explain the complexity of human behavior? Why do we need to communicate if we are to understand our behavior, and what does it mean to community? One thing is sure: we need to stop shouting at each other and listen.

Many of us are at an age when it is easy to romanticize past ages, but almost everyone I talk to, young or old, are just plain tired of the divisiveness. Some are worried sick about whether we can survive as a free, democratic society.

So, let’s celebrate and continue a program that has uses studies that expand a sense of community, planning together, civil discussion and cooperative action. We may be surprised that once we discover we still have common the values that our ancestors used to form this country, we can work out what we want our institutions, our government, our schools and our environment to be. We may also discover that our founding fathers were divided on many issues, but worked it out because they their individual wants were subjugated to the larger goal.

We may have to ask ourselves what is a matter of fact and what is simply our opinion, and that is no easy task. One we believed in truth, beauty and goodness as though they were based on absolute facts; now it appears that they are what one thinks they are. We turn to the Bible or other sources or to our ideas about fair play,, justice, kindness and the common good and frankly, our self-interest and survival.

We may not know how to get members of Congress to work with each other, or institutions have a lot to say about whom we entrust with the responsibility and what values are basic to our goals.

The state Humanities Council can continue to encourage these kinds of discussion. There is a tradition here in Wyoming of helpfulness, kindness, cooperation that discourages division, hatefulness, and incivility.

We can continue to tap into this tradition, and should, because we’re not only tired, we’re worried.

