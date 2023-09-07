There is no such thing as too many books. They expand our views of different cultures, unique people, far-away places, different ideas, and are sometimes soul mates in a lonely world. I admit I am a book lover and have been since I was very young and yearned for a more interesting life in a larger world than the woods of northern Minnesota. I may have all the books I have ever read, and I feel surrounded by friends. I talk to my dog and to plants, but books talk back and teach me things I never thought of.

It is not only a personal offense to our freedom when someone wants to dictate what we can read, but it is an insult to a free society that cannot survive in ignorance. I fear there is no end to book removal; here in Casper it began with a list of two or three books and is now over 20.

A small group (nationwide) calling themselves Moms for Liberty evidently believe it is their moral duty to save all our children from an evil cabal that is placing “pornography” and other “offensive” subjects, in the hands of children/youth in our public schools.

Nothing is placed on a library shelf randomly. Two national library associations review and critique books and pass these reviews on to local school districts. These reviews are then sent to school librarians who discuss them with teachers. Both bring their expertise to decisions about student use of the materials that will stimulate or assist student learning.

Evidently, those who wish to remove books from school and county libraries do not know there is a process for selecting books, or they have no respect for a careful process … or any process. Teachers have had extensive education about different styles of learning and age-appropriate materials (both in language and subject matter). They also know that all children do not learn at the same pace or have the same interests and so they try to consider and integrate the child’s interests with the subject matter. I’ve seen marvelous results when an individual child’s interests in math, auto mechanics, music or art, were integrated into other studies.

Materials, too, can be matched to the child, and they are if the child’s interests or parents’ personal preferences are known. The Natrona County School Board has responded to individual concerns by permitting parents to make a list of books they do not want their child assigned. Most of the library books are not assigned, but simply available on a voluntary basis.

When individual parents not only want to select what their children read but wish to remove books so that other students can’t read them, that’s called censorship, and ought to be firmly avoided in a democracy, for limiting what we can read or think or do are not the habits of a free society, but the controls of a dictatorship. One of the first acts of the Nazi regime was to remove, steal and burn books.

We do not object to the parents’ right to choose what their child reads. I believe that parents have that right, but when they remove books, they have violated ALL our rights, disrespected librarians and teachers, and spit on the tenants of democracy.

Democracy has always needed our attention lest we lose it in small acts. A couple of books today and a library tomorrow. John Adams warned us, “The jaws of power open to devour … the freedom of thinking, speaking and writing.” So do the jaws of righteousness, for they can never be satisfied, no matter how large the bite.