Cotherman: Despicable? Public education another conspiracy?

Recently, someone wrote a critical letter about public schools to the Star-Tribune in which they called the schools “despicable.” Unfortunately, if the growing criticism of the schools is any indication, there seems to be a group that agrees with a judgement that implies public schools are deliberately doing something to misguide or corrupt our youth.

Some people contend that charter schools should be an alternative for a few, but not ALL, and yet should be funded by tax dollars. Indeed, there are those who would privatize public schools.

Some people are insisting that certain studies should be prohibited.

Some people are insisting that their children not learn anything to which they object.

Some people believe that the feds shouldn’t have anything to do with public education. Recently, the State Superintendent of Schools was willing to leave some children without lunch because the “feds” had instructed them to update equity regulations.

Most people believe that they ought to be involved in their child’s education, but some parents define that as directing what they want their children to learn, how they want their children to learn and how their progress will be measured.

As I recall, parents were always involved in their children’s education; learning certainly happened in the home. Parents also attended conferences about their offspring, participated in P.T.A. and talked to principals and teachers about their children.

They, however, respected teachers and principals and there was a time that if the child got in trouble at school, he/she got in trouble at home. The teachers expected the parents to back them, and vice versa. In other words, there was a mutual respect.

Perhaps more importantly, there was a public consensus about the purpose of schools, i.e., to prepare the young for their roles as adults in a self-governing society. Through the ages, certain studies were considered fundamental to that effort: math, literature, history, social sciences, social studies.

Students are to learn about our own history and its roots, our own literature and its roots, our own government and its roots. The idea is to develop critical thinking and problem-solving in anticipation of being voting citizens.

Parents ought to be involved as partners in the education of their children, but I guess I would emphasize “their children,” and if they wish to influence what is provided to ALL children, they must keep in mind that public, tuition-free and mandatory education was not designed for individual needs, but for the common needs. Every child is entitled to the same knowledge and skills needed to be citizens.

Schools that tailor-make their curriculum for selected students should not receive public funds; education is an enterprise that must be available to all of us, not just some of us.

There are many ideas that are objectionable to some of us, but addressing those issues is a perfect opportunity to discuss them and sharpen critical thinking skills in our youth.

Certainly, the federal government, i.e., all of us, should be involved in education, in seeing that it is available to all children, regardless of where they live or who they are, just as the state is involved in working to see that all schools offer the same education to wealthy school districts as well as poorer districts.

Are public schools all they should be? I’ve a dozen ways I’d change them if I were Queen, but I hope they are based on the changing demands of what children need to know to have fruitful lives in a changing society that demands knowledge and skills.

Would I call the schools despicable? To call them deserving of hatred and contempt is more than exaggeration: it is an attack on their purpose, their practice and their value, and seems to be one more American institution some would trash in the name of self-interests.

We seem to be losing the ability to think of the common good. Flawed it may be, but the thing about self-government is that we are FREE to pursue excellence.