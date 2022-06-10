Cotherman: Dump the 'parties'

I asked myself, “Will Congress start acting on behalf of the common good?” My attentive self said it is unlikely the ways they’ve defined the political parties and organized themselves. They’ve had several years to get back to the normal function of Congress to work together to find solutions to issues faced not only by Americans, but worldwide, but they are deadlocked or refuse to even discuss them.

Maybe It is time to either form more political parties on the English model or eliminate the political parties. They are no longer working and instead are a stumbling block to true representation. Once the political parties helped people identify a set of values and policies for which they stood, and then bargained to implement them. Now they resemble private clubs that guard their territory and paint all non-members as socialists, communists, nuts or cults.

I want the old parties back where political foes talked to each other, compromised and then had a drink.

I want Congress to tackle the issues of inflation, global warming, education, violence, poverty, mental health and racial discrimination. I want a Congress (and the state Legislature) that is more concerned about keeping us a healthy, vibrant, democratic nation and state than they are fixated on their personal biases,

Maybe if we had multiple parties, they would have to form coalitions in order to govern and that means elected officials would have to consider other views and solutions to issues.

If we eliminated parties, we could take the next step to a democratic society, i.e., the direct vote where the person getting the most votes wins. Too often in Wyoming we don’t inform ourselves about the candidate or the issues because we rely simply on voting along party lines. Gone are the days when we considered character and experience; in place is a straight party vote.

It is disturbing when a party declares someone persona non grata because the individual didn’t represent Wyoming or the party, but that is what has happened. The parties have become so dictatorial that they expect an official to pledge loyalty to the party, they don’t care about individual integrity or intelligence and certainly don’t believe in the big tent theory of participation. More importantly, if the political party does not understand that the only oath the Congress person takes is to uphold and defend the constitution, it has misled the public and smeared the official. The parties have become so dominant that they can suspend an individual’s membership or bash them for upholding the oath of office they pledge to uphold.

I suppose we never eliminate the hazard of substituting the worship of the individual for reasoned selection, but it seems to me that it is better to hold an individual responsible than a party.

The Founding Fathers understood that there had to be a balance between states’ authority and federal authority, individual rights and communal good, freedom and responsibility in a government of, for and by the people. We are hearing too much about individual freedom and too little about the sacrifices it takes to live together in harmony, peace and prosperity.

We seem to be at a critical point where the choice is to strengthen democracy by eliminating barriers between the individual and his vote, or we’ll have to accept the notion that parties represent extremes and that compromise is a sign of weakness. WE thrived on more than one point of view for two hundred years, and fought a war to defeat a dictator who eliminated a whole group of people he considered inferior.

Our system is not working. Self-Government requires trust, honesty, truth. Cooperation and action. We have replaced these values with suspicion, dishonesty conspiracies, violence and inaction. Our system has never been perfect, but I think it has been one that can grow to the best. It’s time to awake from our nightmares and resurrect our dreams of what we can and should be.

Audrey M. Cotherman, a very old person, not without regrets.

