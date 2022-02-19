Cotherman: Education is not a partisan matter

Many of us gasped at the final choices for State Superintendent of Public Instruction sent to the Governor. of the hundreds of individuals in Wyoming qualified to be in charge of public education, why did the Central Committee of the GOP submit a far-right former legislator and two private school directors? We hoped the Governor would say no to all three, but he didn’t…maybe because he couldn’t. He selected a private school director.

How much did their choices have to do with partisan politics rather than qualifications for state superintendent? Some of us didn’t know how Balow felt about not teaching the history of America (which included slavery and racism as well as equality and progressive economics),and we could assume that the final candidates were selected because they felt the same as Balow.

Why should we be concerned about appointing a temporary position? The state superintendent will be elected next fall. We’re concerned because unless another GOP candidate comes forward and wins, the chances are is that governor’s appointee will have an advantage and be elected if he chooses to run since just having an ”R” behind the name seems to assure election in Wyoming.

The manner in which the Balow’s replacement was chosen should make us wonder where we stand on several issues that have been important to Wyoming in building a strong educational system for Wyoming students.

1) Why did our founders specify the separation of church and state?

2) How does the teaching of history, math, science, literature, the arts prepare us to be citizens in a government of, for by the people

3) What is the purpose of a free, mandatory early childhood-12 education?

4) Do we still honor local control or do some partisans have in mind giving the state (legislature and state department) or as political party dictate curriculum?

5) Are we thinking of diverting public funds to private religious and other schools?

6) What do we mean when we say we’ll give parents control over what is taught? Are we implying that professionally trained educators don’t know more about curriculum and instruction then the general population?

Tim Stubson wrote a thoughtful and informed editorial criticizing the process by which the State Superintendent was selected and it is likely that when the process is undemocratic, can we expect the choice of Superintendent to be committee to the purpose and structure of public education?

What’s going on here?

Education is not a partisan matter, and we should protest when any groups makes it so.

Audrey M. Cotherman is the former Deputy State Superintendent, Natrona School Board member and U.S. Department of Education Special Assistant.

