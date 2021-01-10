Cotherman: Feeling ninety

You have also noticed that you are bending over a little more, the result of a fall or two that taught you to watch your feet and where you placed them. My daughter assures me that I still bend from the waist rather than the back, but she seems to be a little more solicitous than when I was 89 and feisty.

How does it feel, you ask, when your kidneys stop working? Well, you are spending 12 hours a week at dialysis, but you now can rationalize why it is an opportunity to read at least twelve hours a week. If you were fortunate, as I was, to have a mother that wouldn’t let you read until you’d finished your chores, you welcome what mother would recognize as a legitimate excuse to read.

I suppose you wonder what it feels like to walk off-balance or lurch with the wind. It is hard to maintain dignity while wavering across the floor because you worry about whether others might think that you, at your age, have drunk too much wine. Speaking of wine, one glass is good for digestion if not memory and should be taken close to bed time and way before any walking.

It seems like over-night that you began taking the steps one landing at a time when just yesterday you were running through airports on high heeled pumps. It is easier going down the stairs than up because it is easier to drop your leg than lift it.