Cotherman: Feeling ninety

On my 90th birthday in May, someone asked me how it felt to be 90, and I said “like 89”.
That was a little white lie that I rationalized by telling myself she really didn’t want to know. At the risk of sounding like a very elderly person, however, I must clear my conscience by telling the truth.
Like everyone else, the year before 2020 was better because the pandemic hadn’t yet taken hold, but in addition, due to some health challenges, I lost some of the energy I had applied to teaching a writing class, taking a religion class, traveling to Cheyenne, serving on a couple of Boards, grocery shopping and cruising antique shops.
After 10 months of isolation, I am in the mood to admit that being 90 can be depressing, but like so many my age, my spirit is in better shape than my body. At ninety, every day you wake up is a day to celebrate. So you, dear reader, as about to receive a spirited response to the question: what does it feel like to be ninety” in order to raise your appreciation of your blessings. Of course, if you are more than 90, I understand, as you should, that aging does not get progressively better. On the other hand, we have a good start in thinking, even welcoming the transition to the next life.
It’s true that some days the transition seems to be more like a transplant. You look in the mirror, and your mother and grandmother stare back at you. They were there all along; you just had no reason to look in the mirror since giving up make-up in your seventies.
You have also noticed that you are bending over a little more, the result of a fall or two that taught you to watch your feet and where you placed them. My daughter assures me that I still bend from the waist rather than the back, but she seems to be a little more solicitous than when I was 89 and feisty.
How does it feel, you ask, when your kidneys stop working? Well, you are spending 12 hours a week at dialysis, but you now can rationalize why it is an opportunity to read at least twelve hours a week. If you were fortunate, as I was, to have a mother that wouldn’t let you read until you’d finished your chores, you welcome what mother would recognize as a legitimate excuse to read.
I suppose you wonder what it feels like to walk off-balance or lurch with the wind. It is hard to maintain dignity while wavering across the floor because you worry about whether others might think that you, at your age, have drunk too much wine. Speaking of wine, one glass is good for digestion if not memory and should be taken close to bed time and way before any walking.
It seems like over-night that you began taking the steps one landing at a time when just yesterday you were running through airports on high heeled pumps. It is easier going down the stairs than up because it is easier to drop your leg than lift it.
When did I notice that the speakers were slurring their words so that I couldn’t hear? It is true that enunciation is not the forte of the young, but I can’t hear people who shout at me either. So I shout back. I figure that if I can hear myself I must be speaking loud enough for anyone to hear.
Have you wondered how it feels when your memory starts playing tricks on you? How come the stove burned up the pan when you know you turned off the burner? Are you paranoid or is it really necessary to check three times whether you locked the doors. I tell myself that it is better to be forgetful and follow-up with small things than to forget how to think critically about life, liberty and responsibility. It is better to look incompetent physically than give it up mentally.
How does it feel to be 90? Many people treat you like a shadow: you are there but you are not there. This annoys you and brings out your worst behavior which, in turn, convinces them that you are somewhere else.
Hardly anyone except my minister is curious what I think or what I’ve done in my past life, but his motive could be he needs enough information about me to preside at my celebration of life. The self that was energetic, dedicated, curious, intent on saving the world, is a ghost that hovers, but is only connected as you leave this world.
Did I mention that being isolated because of the pandemic hasn’t helped my physical breakdown, but has enhanced my writing and talking skills? Letter-writing has been viewed by family and friends alike as positives on the side of 90, but the talking “skills” have resulted oddly, in as rash of telephone calls that go dead for no technical reason.
We are supposed to keep busy by downsizing, but when we suggest sending stuff to our kids by Fed Ex, they remind us that they are retirement age and are downsizing themselves. You remind them that you are sending them your memories and they usually accept if you add that they may have financial value.
At the bottom line, the honest answer to that simple question is, at ninety, you feel like you were somebody, but you can’t remember who you were and nether can anyone else.