There is a small group in Wyoming (and around the nation) that is determined that K-12 students study only positive aspects of our history, or aspects of gender, or the history of evolution, etc. Those who wish to add to, or detract from, the curriculum seem to believe that it is not only a parent’s right to specify what can and can’t be studied by their child, but by ALL children.

I am sure that they view patriotism as an unqualified love and approval of their country, but if we don’t verify that we have made mistakes, how do we correct them? Slavery happened, and it is a dark spot in our history, as is our treatment of Native Americans, Chinese, Japanese, Mexican Americans, etc.

The truth is, we have never treated minorities very well. First, it was the Irish, then the Italians, and then ... We are inclined to treat anyone different than ourselves as outliers. Most of us manage to stop short of being personally unkind or proposing policies or laws that discriminate against those outside our comfort zones, but some don’t.

It is time to “fess up,” then we have to try our best to fix our mistakes. Thankfully, our public schools recognized the diversity from the beginning and designed schools to give ALL children the opportunity to learn what they needed to know, what they needed to be able to do to become citizens in a democratic society. A variety of people came to this country from many other cultures and the public schools were to help integrate them into a different society where they had not simply freedom, but responsibility to govern that society.

Public school courses included reading, language arts, science, math, social studies, world language, fine and performing arts, health, civics, physical education, literature, and communication technology.

These studies didn’t just appear by accident, or because a parent (or several parents) didn’t agree with the moral content of the subjects, but because all three — national, state and local — governmental agencies were involved and because universities researched both how we learn and what we need to know.

The federal government concerns itself with equity to be sure ALL children, including those with disabilities, have the same opportunities as other children.

The state outlines which studies are to be offered, and the local board designates how many years are required in each subject, as well as setting district policy and ethical codes for personnel and students.

As for the courses of study and materials, the teachers and librarians get together to select materials and consult with social workers and counselors about age appropriateness. People who have spent years studying human learning and course content know what they are doing. To suggest that individuals who haven’t even had training to be parents are now in a position to make decisions about curriculum is like suggesting that patients diagnose their own medical illnesses.

Critics neglect the fact that schools have two other functions: teaching values and skills. Among the values are diversity, equity, inclusion, respect, fairness and community. Students are exposed to the notion that freedom is not unrestricted, and that we all must concede the same rights to others as those we cherish for ourselves. They experience the concept of “common good.”

There are also skills learned in the public schools, such as problem solving, organizing, reading for meaning, how to compute, our relationship to the natural world and each other, teamwork, critical thinking and obedience.

Parents can be partners or critics; they should not try to insert their judgement over those professionals who have spent between five university years and a lifetime learning about the process and purpose of education, and have dedicated themselves to the growth of our children and our nation.