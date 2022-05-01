Cotherman: I regret...

Disraeli said, “Youth is a blunder, manhood a struggle and old age a regret,” For those of us who believe our lives were a joy, or at least worthwhile, or just tolerable, old age is a time of recalling and enjoying events that you rushed through at the time.

I do wish other people would regret a few of their actions and once I opened up that subject and made an extensive list, the door flew wide open to the possibility of listing a few of my regrets.

As I look forward to summer and sitting on the porch, I know I will be nostalgic about what neighborhoods were like in my early years. Where are the children? Who are the people across the street and down the block?

Does the dissolution of the old neighborhood concept lead to the uncivil attitude that is so prevalent today?

I recall fondly the days when we sat outside on the patio in the summer having coffee with other Mothers watching all the neighborhood children play. We fed and scolded their children, just as we backed neighbors when they disciplined ours.

So, what happened to the neighborhood of the past? It is true more women are working outside the home, which means more children are in day-care, and the computer is taking over the interest and time of children so they don’t seem to be playing outside as much.

I am inclined to think that the change in neighborhoods and in our attitudes is related to school choice. Kids who went to school together also played together after school and weekends. Many became lifelong friends, for they all attended the same elementary, middle school and high school together.

I was on the school board that changed that, and we had the best intentions: we thought parents should be able to choose, and that children should not be limited in their education and social contacts with the neighborhood. We were aiming for diversity and equity.

We hadn’t thought about or identified unintended consequences. I am sorry and I can’t help but wonder if once we diminish close contacts, we forget that the world is a small planet where we are ALL neighbors.

Recently, 60 Minutes aired a program about a project that got two people with opposing political views face to face to talk. What they found was that people who confront each other in person find that they have several things in common and cannot look at each other and remain hostile.

I suppose it is impossible to reverse the decision about neighborhood schools since many have developed special programs (such as foreign language immersion) only offered in their school, but I wish we could. Like others who see the present ugliness in society as not only sad, but dangerous, we wish we could think of how to reverse what seems to separate us from each other.

I rue the day I thought breaking up neighborhood schools was a good idea, and I am truly remorseful if it contributed to the demise of our awareness that we are ALL part of the human family, a neighborhood, a community.

I wonder and I regret any action, large or small, that I contributed to the lack of trust, the demise of shared stories, the lack of belief in our institutions. I continue to believe that our government is a government that works best, if not perfectly, for all of us. I still trust our courts, the Congress, and especially local government to take actions that are best for most of us.

I deplore the hate, the lack of trust, the tendency of some to destroy what we have without the faintest idea of what to replace it with. We once could work out our problem together, because we once agreed upon what the founding fathers had built.

I regret that we once had neighborhoods where children attended nearby schools, played with each other after school, had freedom to make mistakes and be held accountable by each other. Neighborhoods were places where children learned self-discipline, due process and fair play by setting up their own play among themselves. There were no “play dates.” Play was arranged on equipment available, and leadership bestowed on who had the best equipment, or made the most points, or commanded respect for reasons only the children determined.

My sons and daughter tell me that they had freedom to wander outside the block, walk to school in a blizzard, and get in and out of trouble on their own. I regret that this no longer appears to be what many children experience today as the parents hover to keep them sale, and expect them to neither behave or achieve to be rewarded.

I regret that there are some habits from the good ol’ days that we left behind.

Audrey M. Cotherman, a very old person, not without regrets.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0