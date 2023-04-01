After residing in Wyoming for over 60 years, I think I know its people. In my opinion, they are kind, helpful, generous and embrace a philosophy of “live and let live.” So, why do I feel like a significant portion of the population (including me) is now under attack?

I take umbrage on behalf of those who opposed HB 103 and how they were depicted in the new Secretary of State’s column in the Casper Star-Tribune on March 16. We are offended politically, socially and personally because many of us have been active, involved, dedicated citizens of Wyoming for a long time and, we believe, a productive time, and resent being labeled as dishonest “outsiders” and having our voting rights to choose limited by political parties.

The column made us feel we had been “rode hard and put away wet” … a Wyoming, not California, term.

The column characterized the media as the “liberal mainstream media” which implies that news coverage isn’t factual or balanced. I have found that the media in Wyoming is both factual and balanced … and if it makes mistakes, it corrects them; there are ethical standards that guide accuracy and fairness.

The column suggests that cross-over voters participating in the primary election of “the other party” are disingenuous, and I suppose they are if the intention of their vote is to vote for the “party”; but our intention was to vote for whom we thought was the best candidate within the structure that existed.

The column said the Secretary of State’s office had “debunked” the arguments of those opposed to HB 103. I guess that means that opposing views have no validity or that the newly elected official plans to make sure that only members of “the party” have the right to vote for these candidates. The election code in Wyoming has worked very well for many years; what has radically changed is the function and role of the political parties. Where once they provided a philosophy, they now demand allegiance.

If the election process needs to be improved or changed, will it be done to enfranchise more voters, or shrink the number who can vote by expanding the criteria for who qualifies?

Maybe the Secretary of State didn’t mean to disrespect those who disagreed with him; maybe he only meant to celebrate a victory for his efforts to reform a system he erroneously thought was rigged. But I believe each voter has a right to vote for any candidate they choose, regardless of party affiliation. Now the law says we can’t. We can no longer focus on individuals so that we can choose the personal character traits we admire, the experience the job demands and the policy stances we support, without permanently joining “the party.”

If we pass a law that says we can’t cross over to vote for the candidate we want, how long will it be before the party selects the candidates who can run, or wipes out the ability to cast a write-in vote?

The objective of a democratic republic is ensuring a government of, for and by the people through the franchise to vote. We put that system in jeopardy when we substitute “party” for person.

Who’s gaming the system? I’m betting HB 103 cannot stand.