Cotherman: Medicines, then and now

A known cure for whooping cough was Owl broth, which surprised me. Wouldn’t you have expected it to be the Whooping crane? (The Missouri Historical Society compiled the Frontier cures, and I don’t doubt that they did meticulous research, so who am I to wonder how you catch an owl and whether it is wise to make broth of them.)

The truth is that everything in our miraculous bodies is connected to something else and what may be an effective remedy for one ailment may affect something else.

Personally, I never realized that when my kidneys stopped working, my blood would have to be purified by a machines and that in that process my head would ache. Now that I realize how science works, it strengthens my respect for the humanities.

In retrospect, some of the treatments our Mother or Grandmother applied such as blowing smoke in your ear for an earache, or spitting tobacco on a wound, or coffee enemas, or mustard plasters for a cold that flattened your chest forever. I detested the smell and taste of hot whiskey, a treatment Mother preferred for a cold since I refused it and she was reluctant to waste it.

Medical remedies today are a huge improvement over the middle ages and even the frontier days and as long as the ankle bone is connected to the knee bone, the cure for a sore throat is bound to have side effects such as constipation. Science: I’m at a loss for words.

Audrey Cotherman was the first executive director of the Wyoming Humanities Council. She is more than 90 years old and lives in Casper. She can be reached at amcotherman@bresnan.net.

