 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cotherman: Medicines, then and now
0 Comments
editor's pick

Cotherman: Medicines, then and now

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Everyone has noticed that ads for medicines on television and other media have supplanted laundry soap ads. We’re ingesting, injecting and inserting hundreds of drugs to make us well, or at least functional.

I suppose that everyone has also noticed, under “side effects”, that the remedies can be worse than the disease. Unfortunately, the medicine that can treat the disease also may also have an effect that requires more treatment. If we take medications to lower our blood pressure, their affect may be minimized if we worry about driving while drowsy, light head or dizzy or whether our intestines will act up in the middle of traffic. These side effects may be rare, but the power of suggestion is strong in most of us. That urge is called creativity, but when we’re dealing with physical health, it may stimulate us negatively.

Some vitamins even come with a warning they may cause stomach cramps and the tendency to “go” too much or too little, How can a drug have opposite results? The answer seems to be that we have entered an age of miracle drugs, (and with COVID world- wide we are grateful regardless if there rare side effects).

Medicine was not always helpful or even benign. I discovered a book of remedies from the middle ages compiled by some University of Oxford students, and there was little doubt about whether the cure was worse than the malady.

Bitten by a snake? Grind up a herb called centaury, blend it with bile, and the victim's own urine and then drink it.

A nose bleed? For a man, wet the spot between his eye brows and forehead with vinegar. A woman, however, should lay her breast in vinegar. (Clearly there was an advantage of gymnastics involved in the female cure).

Medieval cures had little to do with prevention, but they did have some beauty tips. If you wanted soft, white complexion, you just mix fresh pig fat with hen’s fat and the white of a half-boiled egg, added a little ground corn and smeared it on your face. It goes without saying you didn’t go the Forum right away, but neither do present day mud packers.

But medical cures and treatments have advanced over the years. During the 1800 frontier days, we treated chapped hands with a salve made of kerosene and beef tallow, which explains why we may not have smelled very good. That was not as unpleasant, however, as our remedy for diphtheria, which involved mashing snails and earthworms in water and then drinking it.

If our ancestors on the frontier had a stomach ache, they made tea from chicken gizzard linings. This treatment was probably initiated and may have worked in the mid-west, but chickens were scarce on the frontier. 

Had you had a toothache, and I’ll bet in the 1800s, you did, you simply scratched you gums with an iron nail until they bled, and then drove the nail into a wood beam. In other words, you transferred the toothache to the beam, a bit of frontier psychology.

A known cure for whooping cough was Owl broth, which surprised me. Wouldn’t you have expected it to be the Whooping crane? (The Missouri Historical Society compiled the Frontier cures, and I don’t doubt that they did meticulous research, so who am I to wonder how you catch an owl and whether it is wise to make broth of them.)

The truth is that everything in our miraculous bodies is connected to something else and what may be an effective remedy for one ailment may affect something else.

Personally, I never realized that when my kidneys stopped working, my blood would have to be purified by a machines and that in that process my head would ache. Now that I realize how science works, it strengthens my respect for the humanities.

In retrospect, some of the treatments our Mother or Grandmother applied such as blowing smoke in your ear for an earache, or spitting tobacco on a wound, or coffee enemas, or mustard plasters for a cold that flattened your chest forever. I detested the smell and taste of hot whiskey, a treatment Mother preferred for a cold since I refused it and she was reluctant to waste it.

Medical remedies today are a huge improvement over the middle ages and even the frontier days and as long as the ankle bone is connected to the knee bone, the cure for a sore throat is bound to have side effects such as constipation. Science: I’m at a loss for words.

Audrey Cotherman

M.

 Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune

Audrey Cotherman was the first executive director of the Wyoming Humanities Council. She is more than 90 years old and lives in Casper. She can be reached at amcotherman@bresnan.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Powell: Sometimes a magic show is just a magic show
Columns

Powell: Sometimes a magic show is just a magic show

  • Updated

Powell writes:

Unfortunately, the national attention paid to this sorry episode confirmed what many believe about our state – that we are state populated by intolerant white bigots who actively discriminate based on race, gender, or gender identity, a place best avoided. I find this frustrating because I know these beliefs to be untrue – Wyoming people are generous, caring, and tolerant. They will go out of their way to help someone in need, regardless of who they are or how they might look.

Medical Professionals: Who benefits from Medicaid expansion? Everyone.
Columns

Medical Professionals: Who benefits from Medicaid expansion? Everyone.

Cartwright, Boley and Bush write: 

People with health insurance feel better, physically and mentally, and are financially protected from catastrophic debt. A robust body of evidence shows that state expansions of Medicaid are linked to better health outcomes and improved financial security for enrollees.

Barron: Finding your way in Capitol Square
Columns

Barron: Finding your way in Capitol Square

Barron writes: 

They needed more than a name painted on the door to identify the offices of constitutionally elected executive branch officials other than the governor — secretary of state, auditor, treasurer, and state superintendent of public instruction.

Thomas: Truth and COVID-19
Columns

Thomas: Truth and COVID-19

In the 1950s there was a quiz show called “To Tell the Truth.” It has been reborn several times but retained its original format. A celebrity …

A Hacker's Brief: Avoid these scams
Columns

A Hacker's Brief: Avoid these scams

  • Updated

Has your phone been ringing? CyberWyoming warns about specific scams Wyomingites are experiencing.

Tip from CyberWyoming to Beat the Scammer: When you are online, purposely misspell your name on webforms that don’t contain important information. For instance, if your first name is Brian, change the name to Brain. That way, whenever you receive an email for Brain you will know that you can ignore it.

Rudkin: Honoring he who shoots milk out his nose
Columns

Rudkin: Honoring he who shoots milk out his nose

Rudkin writes: 

In the Celtic tradition, a thin place, is most often associated with a location. For me, they are moments when God is pulling back the veil so I can get a glimpse of the perfection He has in mind for us.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News