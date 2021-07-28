Cotherman: Medicines, then and now

Everyone has noticed that ads for medicines on television and other media have supplanted laundry soap ads. We’re ingesting, injecting and inserting hundreds of drugs to make us well, or at least functional.
I suppose that everyone has also noticed, under “side effects”, that the remedies can be worse than the disease. Unfortunately, the medicine that can treat the disease also may also have an effect that requires more treatment. If we take medications to lower our blood pressure, their affect may be minimized if we worry about driving while drowsy, light head or dizzy or whether our intestines will act up in the middle of traffic. These side effects may be rare, but the power of suggestion is strong in most of us. That urge is called creativity, but when we’re dealing with physical health, it may stimulate us negatively.
Some vitamins even come with a warning they may cause stomach cramps and the tendency to “go” too much or too little, How can a drug have opposite results? The answer seems to be that we have entered an age of miracle drugs, (and with COVID world- wide we are grateful regardless if there rare side effects).
Medicine was not always helpful or even benign. I discovered a book of remedies from the middle ages compiled by some University of Oxford students, and there was little doubt about whether the cure was worse than the malady.
Bitten by a snake? Grind up a herb called centaury, blend it with bile, and the victim's own urine and then drink it.
A nose bleed? For a man, wet the spot between his eye brows and forehead with vinegar. A woman, however, should lay her breast in vinegar. (Clearly there was an advantage of gymnastics involved in the female cure).
Medieval cures had little to do with prevention, but they did have some beauty tips. If you wanted soft, white complexion, you just mix fresh pig fat with hen’s fat and the white of a half-boiled egg, added a little ground corn and smeared it on your face. It goes without saying you didn’t go the Forum right away, but neither do present day mud packers.
But medical cures and treatments have advanced over the years. During the 1800 frontier days, we treated chapped hands with a salve made of kerosene and beef tallow, which explains why we may not have smelled very good. That was not as unpleasant, however, as our remedy for diphtheria, which involved mashing snails and earthworms in water and then drinking it.
If our ancestors on the frontier had a stomach ache, they made tea from chicken gizzard linings. This treatment was probably initiated and may have worked in the mid-west, but chickens were scarce on the frontier.
Had you had a toothache, and I’ll bet in the 1800s, you did, you simply scratched you gums with an iron nail until they bled, and then drove the nail into a wood beam. In other words, you transferred the toothache to the beam, a bit of frontier psychology.
A known cure for whooping cough was Owl broth, which surprised me. Wouldn’t you have expected it to be the Whooping crane? (The Missouri Historical Society compiled the Frontier cures, and I don’t doubt that they did meticulous research, so who am I to wonder how you catch an owl and whether it is wise to make broth of them.)
The truth is that everything in our miraculous bodies is connected to something else and what may be an effective remedy for one ailment may affect something else.
Personally, I never realized that when my kidneys stopped working, my blood would have to be purified by a machines and that in that process my head would ache. Now that I realize how science works, it strengthens my respect for the humanities.
In retrospect, some of the treatments our Mother or Grandmother applied such as blowing smoke in your ear for an earache, or spitting tobacco on a wound, or coffee enemas, or mustard plasters for a cold that flattened your chest forever. I detested the smell and taste of hot whiskey, a treatment Mother preferred for a cold since I refused it and she was reluctant to waste it.
Medical remedies today are a huge improvement over the middle ages and even the frontier days and as long as the ankle bone is connected to the knee bone, the cure for a sore throat is bound to have side effects such as constipation. Science: I’m at a loss for words.
Audrey Cotherman was the first executive director of the Wyoming Humanities Council. She is more than 90 years old and lives in Casper. She can be reached at amcotherman@bresnan.net.